Hebei Yichen Industrial : Circulars - Re-election of Directors, Re-election of Shareholder Representative Supervisors and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* ئ̏ᑈԕྼุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

RE-ELECTION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE

SUPERVISORS

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM to be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the PRC) on Thursday, 6 December 2018 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 22 to 24 of this circular.

A reply slip and a form of proxy for use at the EGM are enclosed herewith and also published on both the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.hbyc.com.cn). If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting (i.e. not later than 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 5 December 2018 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion, signing and return of the form of proxy will not prelude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM. Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting in person or by proxy should complete, sign and return the reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Friday, 16 November 2018.

References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.

19 October 2018

Definitions ........................................................ 1

Letter from the Board ................................................ 4

Appendix - Information of candidates for the re-election of Directors and

re-election of Shareholder representative Supervisors ...... 10

Notice of the EGM .................................................. 22

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Board of Directors"

"Board of Supervisors"

the board of Directors the board of Supervisors

"Chairman"

the chairman of the Board of Directors

"Company"

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* (ئ̏ᑈԕྼุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡), a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the PRC whose issued H Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Controlling Shareholders"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules, and in the context of this circular, refer to the controlling shareholders of the Company, being Mr. Zhang Haijun (ੵऎࠏ), Ms. Zhang Junxia (ੵࠏᒳ), Mr. Zhang Xiaogeng (ੵʃһ), Mr. Zhang Xiaosuo (ੵ ʃᕁ), Mr. Zhang Ligang (ੵͭ࡝), Mr.Wu Jinyu (юږ ͗), Mr. Zhang Chao (ੵ൴), Mr. Zhang Lijie (ੵɢ؏), Mr. Zhang Lifeng (ੵɢࢤ), Ms. Zhang Yanfeng (ੵᜮ ࢤ), Mr. Zhang Libin (ੵɢⅳ), Mr. Zhang Lihuan (ੵɢ ᛇ), Mr. Zhang Ning (ੵྐྵ), Ms. Zhang Hong (ੵ҃) and Mr. Zhang Ruiqiu (ੵ๿߇), who are acting in concert in terms of their exercise of voting rights at general meetings of the Company and had entered into a concert party agreement to confirm their acting-in-concert agreement on 12 January 2018, and who in aggregate controlled and were each deemed under Part XV of the SFO to be interested in approximately 65.44% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

*

For identification purpose only

"Domestic Share(s)"

domestic invested ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB0.5 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in RMB and are unlisted Shares which are currently not listed or traded on any stock exchange

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the PRC) at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 6 December 2018, the notice of which is set out on pages 22 to 24 of this circular, for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the re-election of the Directors and the Shareholder representative Supervisors and the service agreements or appointment letters of the candidates, and any adjournment thereof

"First Session of the Board of

Directors"

the first session of the Board of Directors, comprising Mr. Zhang Haijun (ੵऎࠏ), Mr. Zhang Ligang (ੵͭ࡝), Mr. Wu Jinyu (юږ͗), Mr. Zhang Chao (ੵ൴), Mr. Zhang Lihuan (ੵɢᛇ) and Ms. Fan Xiulan (ᅾӸᚆ), who were elected as Directors pursuant to the resolutions of the Shareholders passed on 18 November 2015, and Mr. Jip Ki Chi (໢փқ), Mr. Wang Qi ( ˮೡ) and Mr. Zhang Liguo (ੵͭ਷), who were elected as independent non-executive Directors pursuant to the resolutions of the Shareholders passed on 30 November 2015

"First Session of the Board of

Supervisors"

the first session of the Board of Supervisors, comprising Mr. Zhou Encheng (մࢸϓ), being the staff representative Supervisor elected pursuant to the resolutions of the staff representatives passed on 17 November 2015, and Mr. Zhang Xiaosuo (ੵʃᕁ) and Ms. Liu Jiao (ᄎ۷), being the Shareholder representative Supervisors elected pursuant to the resolutions of the Shareholders passed on 18 November 2015

"Group"

collectively, the Company and its subsidiaries for the time being