Hebei Yichen Industrial : Circulars - Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Thursday, 6 December 2018

10/18/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* ئ̏ᑈԕྼุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 6 DECEMBER 2018

To: Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)

domestic shares/H shares(Note 3) of RMB0.50 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the PRC) on Thursday, 6 December 2018.

Date: 2018

Signature(s)

Notes:

1.

Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to

relate to all shares registered in your name(s).

3.

Please strike out the irrelevant type of shares (domestic shares or H shares).

4.

If you are a holder of H shares, please complete and sign this reply slip and return it to the Company's H share registrar,

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, on or before Friday, 16 November 2018 by hand, by post or by fax.

5.

If you are a holder of domestic shares, please complete and sign this reply slip and return it to the Secretariat of the

Board of the Company at the Company's principal place of business in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on or

before Friday, 16 November 2018 by hand, by post or by fax.

6.

The address and contact details of the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services

Limited, are as follows:

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Telephone No.: (+852) 2862 8555

Facsimile No.: (+852) 2865 0990

7.

The address and contact details of the Company's principal place of business in the PRC are as follows:

No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC

Telephone No.: (+86) 311 88929020

E-mail:yichenshiye@hbyc.com.cn

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:12:13 UTC
