Hebei Yichen Industrial : Circulars - Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Thursday, 6 December 2018

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* ئ̏ᑈԕྼุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 6 DECEMBER 2018

To: Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)

domestic shares/H shares(Note 3) of RMB0.50 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the PRC) on Thursday, 6 December 2018.

Date: 2018

Signature(s)

Notes: