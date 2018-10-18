Hebei Yichen Industrial : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on Thursday, 6 December 2018

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* ئ̏ᑈԕྼุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 6 DECEMBER 2018 (Note 1)

I/We(Note 2)

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of(Note 3)

domestic shares/H shares (Note 4) of RMB0.50 each in the share capital of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING(Note 5) or of as my/our proxy(ies) to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held on Thursday, 6 December 2018 at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the PRC) (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the EGM and at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised items used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the notice of EGM dated Friday, 19 October 2018 issued by the Company.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 6)

AGAINST(Note 6)

1. To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the election of the second session of the Board of Directors:

1.1 the re-election of Mr. Zhang Haijun (ੵऎࠏ) as an executive Director;

1.2 the re-election of Mr. Zhang Ligang (ੵͭ࡝) as an executive Director;

1.3 the re-election of Mr.Wu Jinyu (юږ͗) as an executive Director;

1.4 the re-election of Mr. Zhang Chao (ੵ൴) as an executive Director;

1.5 the re-election of Mr. Zhang Lihuan (ੵɢᛇ) as an executive Director;

1.6 the re-election of Ms. Fan Xiulan (ᅾӸᚆ) as an executive Director;

1.7 the re-election of Mr. Jip Ki Chi (໢փқ) as an independent non-executive Director;

1.8 the re-election of Mr. Wang Qi (ˮೡ) as an independent non-executive Director; and

1.9 the re-election of Mr. Zhang Liguo (ੵͭ਷) as an independent non-executive Director.

2. To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the election of the second session of the Board of Supervisors (excluding staff representative Supervisors):

2.1 the re-election of Mr. Zhang Xiaosuo (ੵʃᕁ) as a Shareholder representative Supervisor; and

2.2 the re-election of Ms. Liu Jiao (ᄎ۷) as a Shareholder representative Supervisor.

*

For identification purpose only

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 6)

AGAINST(Note 6)

3. Conditional upon resolutions 1 and 2 above being passed, to consider and approve the service agreement to be entered into between the Company and each of the executive Directors of the second session of the Board of Directors, the appointment letter to be issued by the Company to each of the independent non-executive Directors of the second session of the Board of Directors, and the service agreement to be entered into between the Company and each of the Supervisors of the second session of the Board of Supervisors (including both Shareholder representative Supervisors and staff representative Supervisors) and the remuneration arrangements set out therein, and the granting of the authority to the legal representative of the Company to execute the foregoing service agreements and appointment letters on behalf of the Company as and when appropriate after the passing of this resolution at a general meeting of the Company.

Date: 2018

Signature(s)(Note 7)

Notes:

1. IMPORTANT: You should first review the notice of EGM dated 19 October 2018 issued by the Company.

2. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.

3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).

4. Please strike out the type of shares (domestic shares or H shares) to which this form of proxy does not relate.

5. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

6. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.

7. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of a shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarised.

8. In accordance with the Company's articles of association, as far as all joint shareholders of any shares are concerned, only the joint shareholder whose name appears first in the register of members shall be entitled to receive notices of the Company. In the case of joint shareholders, any one shareholder may sign the form(s) of proxy. The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint shareholding.

9. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Secretariat of the Board at the Company's principal place of business in the PRC if you are a holder of domestic shares and at the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, if you are a holder of H shares on Friday, 16 November 2018 or before (Hong Kong time).

10. The address and contact details of the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, are as follows: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong Telephone No.: (+852) 2862 8555 Facsimile No.: (+852) 2865 0990

11. The address and contact details of the Company's principal place of business in the PRC are as follows: No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC Telephone No.: (+86) 311 88929020 E-mail:yichenshiye@hbyc.com.cn

12. A shareholder or his/her/its proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address.