Hecla Mining Company (HL), Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update

07/12/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)
Class Period: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019
Deadline: July 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hl
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hecla’s Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by defendants during Hecla’s extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period; (2) due to these material problems, defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow; and (3) as a result, Hecla’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)
Class Period: February 20, 2017 - February 27, 2018
Deadline: July 29, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cyh

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Community Health had understated its contractual allowances; (2) Community Health had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) Community Health had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) Community Health had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Community Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)
Class Period: October 31, 2018 - April 30, 2019
Deadline: August 5, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hrtx

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
