Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hedge funds grow skeptical of oil market rebalancing: Kemp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

* Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/3i6HQcP

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund sentiment towards crude and products turned sharply more negative at the end of August amid signs of a slow post-epidemic recovery in oil consumption and persistently high inventories.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of almost 40 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to Sept. 1.

The rate of selling equalled the week to July 28 as the fastest since mid-March, when the epidemic was raging unchecked and major oil exporters were engaged in unrestricted volume warfare.

Portfolio managers were heavy sellers of Brent (-19 million barrels), U.S. diesel (-11 million barrels), European gasoil (-6 million) and U.S. gasoline (-3 million), while making few changes to NYMEX and ICE WTI (+1 million).

The reference period included oil platform and port closures as well as the landfall of Hurricane Laura near the major refining centers on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

But the hedge fund selling in Brent, the international marker, and middle distillates, which are more closely geared to the business cycle, revealed a clear bearish turn in sentiment.

Hedge fund bullish long positions continued to outnumber bearish short ones by a margin of 3.27:1, but the ratio is down from a recent peak of 4.37 on July 21 and has fallen to the lowest since April 28.

Hedge funds have boosted their short positions in crude and fuels to the highest level for 19 weeks, since April 21 (https://tmsnrt.rs/3i6HQcP).

Net positions in crude and products have eased back to the 55th and 50th percentiles respectively for all trading days since 2013.

The anticipated rebalancing of the oil market has stalled for the time being, which has encouraged some funds to switch from a bullish to a more neutral stance, or even start building outright short positions.

Related columns:

- Funds focus on oil refining margins

- Hedge funds shift focus from crude to fuels (Reuters, Aug. 24)

- Oil market sentiment softens as pandemic lingers

- Oil market stalls as absence of signals compounds summer slowdown (Reuters, Aug. 11) (Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15aLawmakers Tackle Spending Deadline, Look to Revive Coronavirus Aid Talks
DJ
07:54aUAE planning first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 - source
RE
07:37aSwedish government promises cash for elderly care after COVID-19 deaths
RE
07:35aIreland enters shallower recession than most thanks to multinationals
RE
07:35aIreland enters shallower recession than most thanks to multinationals
RE
07:35aHEDGE FUNDS GROW SCEPTICAL OF OIL MARKET REBALANCING : Kemp
RE
07:35aHEDGE FUNDS GROW SKEPTICAL OF OIL MARKET REBALANCING : Kemp
RE
07:32aNo pandemic pause for IKEA's U.S. shopping mall plan
RE
07:26aEuro zone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots
RE
07:25aKenya to launch diesel price stabilisation fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group