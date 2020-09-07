Hedge funds grow skeptical of oil market rebalancing: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund sentiment towards
crude and products turned sharply more negative at the end of
August amid signs of a slow post-epidemic recovery in oil
consumption and persistently high inventories.
Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of
almost 40 million barrels in the six most important petroleum
futures and options contracts in the week to Sept. 1.
The rate of selling equalled the week to July 28 as the
fastest since mid-March, when the epidemic was raging unchecked
and major oil exporters were engaged in unrestricted volume
warfare.
Portfolio managers were heavy sellers of Brent (-19 million
barrels), U.S. diesel (-11 million barrels), European gasoil (-6
million) and U.S. gasoline (-3 million), while making few
changes to NYMEX and ICE WTI (+1 million).
The reference period included oil platform and port closures
as well as the landfall of Hurricane Laura near the major
refining centers on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
But the hedge fund selling in Brent, the international
marker, and middle distillates, which are more closely geared to
the business cycle, revealed a clear bearish turn in sentiment.
Hedge fund bullish long positions continued to outnumber
bearish short ones by a margin of 3.27:1, but the ratio is down
from a recent peak of 4.37 on July 21 and has fallen to the
lowest since April 28.
Hedge funds have boosted their short positions in crude and
fuels to the highest level for 19 weeks, since April 21 (https://tmsnrt.rs/3i6HQcP).
Net positions in crude and products have eased back to the
55th and 50th percentiles respectively for all trading days
since 2013.
The anticipated rebalancing of the oil market has stalled
for the time being, which has encouraged some funds to switch
from a bullish to a more neutral stance, or even start building
outright short positions.
