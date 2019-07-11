Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hedge funds move away from unpopular 'two and 20' fee model - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 03:41am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds are ditching the traditional "two and twenty" fee structure that has hurt the sector's public image and invited criticisms of poor value for money, a global survey of hedge fund managers showed on Wednesday.

The 'two' refers to the 2% annual management fee charged by fund firms on the assets managed, while the 'twenty' refers to the 20% of profits made by the fund above a certain predefined benchmark.

The fee arrangement has become increasingly unpopular among some hedge fund clients, who believed they were paying too much upside to managers when bets performed well.

The survey conducted by trade group The Alternative Investment Management Association found that the average fee for the sector was now 1.3% of assets under management (AUM) and 1.4% for funds launched in the past year.

Separately, more than 75% of survey respondents saw a mutual desire for a long-term investment commitment or an exchange of knowledge with investors as essential for their businesses.

More than three-quarters of respondents said demonstrating 'skin in the game' was also important and could be achieved with the investment of personal capital.

Almost 40% of the managers said they used hurdle rates to set a minimum return for their customers before a performance fee was charged. Around 80% of managers also pledged to cut management fees in return for a greater share of performance, the survey showed.

"A collaborative partnership, based on clear communication, has enabled the customised, solutions-based approach that investors want from the modern hedge fund manager," said AIMA Chief Executive Officer Jack Inglis.

The survey was based on responses from 118 hedge fund managers, globally representing approximately $440 billion in AUM.

Hedge funds continued their positive performance in 2019 with the Eurekahedge European Hedge Fund Index gaining 0.77% in June.

(Reporting By Navdeep Yadav, editing by Sinead Cruise and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aChina says U.S. trade row can be resolved through mutual respect
RE
04:08aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Library Statistics
PU
04:05aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed rate cut hopes help FTSE 100 end four-day losing streak
RE
04:04aFed's Powell, in Trump's crosshairs, gets backing from Congress
RE
04:04aPowell testimony, Fed meeting highlight case for 'insurance'
RE
04:04aU.S. Fed policy-makers debate merit of a repo facility
RE
03:53aMINISTER STELLA NDABENI-ABRAHAMS : Communications and Digital Technologies Budget Vote Address
PU
03:49aFrench digital tax compliant with international accords - source
RE
03:48aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Passenger city transport. Provisional data
PU
03:48aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Business Confidence Indicators
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2Oil hits 6-week high as rigs brace for Gulf of Mexico storm
3INDIVIOR : Reckitt to pay $1.4 billion to end long-running Indivior probes
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA : reports on first half-year
5APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About