Hedge funds pull bullish bets on petroleum: Kemp

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hedge funds turned less bullish on
petroleum at the end of July amid anticipated rises in OPEC+
production and growing concerns about the impact of resurgent
coronavirus infections on the global economic outlook.
Money managers sold the equivalent of 40 million barrels in
the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts
in the week ending July 28.
Selling was at the fastest rate for 19 weeks, since the
middle of March, when the epidemic was still accelerating in
many large economies and countries were on the eve of lockdown
Portfolio managers sold both crude (-36 million barrels) and
refined products (-5 million barrels) as economic prospects
darkened and the international aviation industry was hit by new
travel restrictions.
There were net sales of Brent (-21 million barrels), NYMEX
and ICE WTI (-15 million), U.S. gasoline (-2 million) and
European gasoil (-5 million), with small buying only in U.S.
diesel (+3 million).
Until recently, hedge funds had been generally bullish on
crude, buying 367 million barrels between the middle of March
and the middle of July (compared with only 21 million barrels of
products over the same period).
Saudi Arabia’s and Russia’s evident determination to
eliminate excess stocks that built up following lockdowns and
their price war, coupled with the sharp fall in U.S. output, had
previously underpinned positive sentiment.
U.S. crude production declined by more than 2.7 million
barrels per day between March and May, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, accelerating the rebalancing
of production and consumption.
More recently, however, there have been signs of a rebound
in U.S. output as some wells that were temporarily choked back
or shuttered during the price crisis in April and May have
restarted.
Saudi Arabia and Russia have also indicated they will raise
their output this month in line with the agreements struck in
April and June.
Production is starting to rise at the same time as there are
growing doubts about the robustness of the global economic
recovery.
The epidemic is still accelerating at a global level, with
rapid transmission in Brazil and India, and renewed outbreaks in
countries such as Australia and Spain that had previously
appeared to suppress new cases.
The prospect of new lockdowns and an even slower recovery in
international aviation is forcing some analysts to revise their
oil consumption forecasts downward.
Until the middle of July, hedge funds were cautiously
betting on a recovery in crude prices and refined product
margins, but now even that limited confidence is faltering.
