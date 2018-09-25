Hedgie :, the Limited Edition Cryptocollectible, is Now Available for Purchase

Play the game and earn crypto coin you can spend in the real world.

Hedgie, a cryptocollectible blockchain game where players make crypto coin that they can spend on real-world products and services, today announced its official presale launch. It is the first cryptocollectible on the Ethereum network that you can buy with a credit card.

Hedgie focuses on accessibility. The Hedgie team created the game for those who are curious about cryptocurrency and cryptocollectibles, but are unsure of how to get started. Hedgie is a cryptocollectible that anyone can own and use to earn crypto coin, regardless of their familiarity with virtual currency.

“Games have used virtual currency for decades, and gamers are known to adopt new technology before others,” says Stas Zlobinski, Hedgie product lead. “With blockchain seeing high adoption in gaming, it made sense for us to take this next step and extend the value of the in-game coin to the outside world. We want to attract casual gamers who are curious about cryptocurrency. It’s a simple but compelling idea: play the game, earn coin, spend it in-game or on real world products and services. On the business side, it’s a way for business owners to dip their toes in crypto to the degree that they’re comfortable with, while promoting their business to the new emerging class of crypto-consumers.”

About the Collectible:

Hedgie is a limited edition, non-fungible ERC-721 token on the Ethereum blockchain. There are exactly 16,777,216 Hedgies in existence, each tied to a unique 6-digit hex code. Hedgies are now available for purchase with a credit card at https://www.hedgie.io/ on both desktop and mobile.

About the Gameplay:

Each Hedgie has four elemental powers (Water, Fire, Earth, and Air) and skills (Luck, Prudence, Intelligence, and Charm). A Hedgie’s unique combination of powers and skills determines its performance in the Hedgie Game, a free-to-play, real-time strategy blockchain game. The game’s private Alpha version is set to launch by end of 2018, followed by the public Beta release in early 2019.

Players will be able to journey with their Hedgies through four distinct kingdoms: the Wetlands, the Desert, the Forest, and the Mountains. On these journeys, Hedgies will discover loot and tools to boost in-game performance, unlock power-ups and collect Curio coins (ERC-20 tokens).

About the Real-world Value:

Beginning Summer 2019, Hedgie owners will be able to spend their Curio on real-world goods and services, both online and at brick and mortar businesses. Hedgie’s partnerships with participating ‘Approved by Hedgie’ businesses will allow Hedgie owners to use their virtual coins in the real world. Several local businesses in Toronto are already participating, and the team plans to add many more internationally: https://www.hedgie.io/spend-curio.

One notable recent addition is Improve Canada (https://improvecanada.com/), Canada’s largest home improvement centre with 350+ retail vendors under one roof. Hedgie owners will have access to exclusive discounts at many of these businesses.

Oleg Chekhter, co-owner of Improve Inc. that operates the centre, says: “We’ve started Improve Canada to bring retail innovation to Canadian consumers, and we’re excited to support the technology of the future in whatever way we can.”

Hedgies can now be sold and traded on any third-party marketplaces for cryptocollectibles, including OpenSea and Emoon.

Purchase your Hedgie cryptocollectible at https://www.hedgie.io/, and join the Hedgie Community on Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook. For business inquiries, email hedgie@hedgie.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006230/en/