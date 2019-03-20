Heidi Hagle, vice president at Stefanini, is nominated as one of the “Notable Women in HR” by Crain Content Studio

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that Heidi Hagle, vice president of human resources and facilities at Stefanini, is nominated as one of the Notable Women in HR by Crain Content Studio, which highlights the most brilliant women leaders in HR who are changing the face of the industry day by day. The nominees were selected based on their career accomplishments, involvement in nonprofits and community organizations, and evidence of being a mentor to those in their field.



With over 20 years at Stefanini, Hagle leads 34 people distributed in the U.S., Philippines, India, and China. The number of programs that HR implemented led by Hagle in the last few years have been outstanding and exemplifies the focus that both she and the company have on talent. Her number one focus is how decisions will impact the people, and to always strive to meet goals as a company.

During the last two years, Hagle led the implementation of many initiatives that have improved the company’s internal communication. By partnering with marketing, she reinforced the importance of open communication starting with leaders, and supported the creation of new internal communication channels, including the digital newsletter, mobile app, CEO videos, and town halls.

In addition, Hagle launched HR Ally, an HR business partner program where HR is proactively understanding the business challenges that the employees face every day, and how they may relate to the human capital elements of the business. She also launched an internal campaign that reinforces the company’s values and handles employee engagement.

“Heidi understands the business and uses her expertise in HR to make decisions based on what the company needs with an ever-changing strategy, as the business landscape changes,” said Spencer Gracias, Stefanini CEO of North America. “As a leader, she’s constantly pushing her team to think outside the box and not to focus on how things are traditionally done, but rather what makes sense to do going forward.”

