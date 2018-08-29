Heidi Heitkamp : Heitkamp Announces Federal Grant for Energy & Environmental Research Center to Advance Carbon Capture Technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp announced $3,495,703 in federal funding to the Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC) in Grand Forks to advance the Williston Basin CO2 Field Laboratory that will make progress on carbon capture technology in the Williston Basin.

'North Dakota has proven it is an energy leader with its true all-of-the-above strategy that continues to advance traditional sources of power like coal, natural gas, and oil, as well as renewable energies,' said Heitkamp. 'Not only do we harness these natural resources, but we also continue to invest in research and development that leads to new technologies like carbon capture, sequestration, and utilization, paving a viable path forward for coal and coal jobs, as my FUTURE Act, which became law earlier this year, will do. This new federal funding will help further that cause for the EERC in Grand Forks, which is critical to developing and investing in new technologies that will make energy resources more efficient and cleaner for future generations.'

Heitkamp worked for years to write and pass her bipartisan FUTURE Act, which extends and expands the 45Q tax credit to provide certainty to utilities and other industrial sources, and incentivizes the build-out of industrial carbon capture projects that plan to use carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery and carbon utilization- the conversion of carbon dioxide into useable products.

In March, Heitkamp built on the success of the FUTURE Act and introduced the bipartisan USE IT Act, which would strengthen support for carbon utilization and direct air capture research. The bill would also incentivize federal, state, and non-governmental collaboration in the construction and development of CCUS facilities and CO2 pipelines. The legislation has a diverse coalition of supporters, including Lignite Energy Council, North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, Clean Air Task Force, and Bipartisan Policy Center Action. Click here for a full list of supporters.

In June, Heitkamp toured the Red Trail Ethanol Plant in Richardton top discuss how her bipartisan work to pass the FUTURE Act is directly facilitating their efforts to capture carbon it produces. She also discussed her efforts to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard that supports energy production at Red Trail as well as supporting farmers who grow crops for biofuel production. Heitkamp's FUTURE Act, which gives plants like Red Trail access to tax credits to install systems that capture and sequester or utilize carbon emissions. Red Trail plans to use the tax credit expanded by Heitkamp's bill to sequester the carbon it captures from the process of producing ethanol.

Heitkamp has continued to show her support for advancing energy research and development at the EERC. In February, Heitkamp announced $6 million in federal funding to support early stage work on Project Tundra that would look at installing back-end carbon capture technology on existing coal-fired unites at the Milton R. Young Station near Center. Additionally, Heitkamp announced $700,000 in federal funding to help the EERC lead a team to design, build, and operate a coal-powered pilot plant to further the development of the Allam Cycle, which makes energy production from coal cleaner and more efficient.

This federal funding is made available through the U.S Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and the National Energy Technology Laboratory to invest in research and development projects that support new manufacturing technologies.