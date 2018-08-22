Heidi Heitkamp : Heitkamp Statement on Administration’s Replacement Clean Power Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp issued the following statement on the administration's proposed replacement of the Clean Power Plan. Heitkamp has long pushed for a revised plan that takes into account the unique needs of states like North Dakota that rely on coal for power generation and providing low-cost electricity.

Heitkamp introduced bipartisan legislation in 2015 with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia to overturn the Clean Power Plan rules for existing power sources. The Senate passed their legislation in November 2015, but it was vetoed by the previous administration.

'I'm encouraged by what I have seen so far of the draft rule, and I will work with North Dakotans to make sure the final rule recognizes our all-of-the-above energy policy that has been successful for our state,' Heitkamp said. 'The misguided, one-size-fits-all rule put in place by the previous administration did not take the needs of North Dakota into account and would have resulted in higher energy costs to consumers and loss of jobs as power plants would have been forced to shut down early. It is encouraging to see that the EPA has decided to focus the rule 'inside the fence-line' so that the rule is applied to reducing emissions at plants on an individual basis - and that they account for the useful life of power plants so that co-ops and utilities in North Dakota aren't stuck with stranded assets. The federal government should not mandate what steps states should take in achieving their own emissions reduction goals, and I will continue to review the draft rule over the coming weeks and talk to co-ops, utilities, regulators, and other stakeholders in North Dakota to get a better understanding of how this draft rule will impact them.

'I will also continue my work to ensure North Dakota coal remains a viable source of energy in a carbon constrained future, which is why I led the charge to pass the FUTURE Act earlier this year. Now signed into law, the FUTURE Act is leading to innovations that could reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants and ensure North Dakota is able to continue to harness its plentiful sources of energy - including coal.'

Heitkamp worked for years to write and pass the bipartisan FUTURE Act, which extends and expands the 45Q tax credit to provide certainty to utilities and other industrial sources, and incentivizes the build-out of industrial carbon capture projects that plan to use carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery and carbon utilization- the conversion of carbon dioxide into useable products.

In March, Heitkamp built on the success of the FUTURE Act and introduced the bipartisan USE IT Act, which would strengthen support for carbon utilization and direct air capture research. The bill would also incentivize federal, state, and non-governmental collaboration in the construction and development of CCUS facilities and CO2 pipelines. The legislation has a diverse coalition of supporters, including Lignite Energy Council, North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, Clean Air Task Force, and Bipartisan Policy Center Action. Click here for a full list of supporters.

Background

Heitkamp's work to find a realistic path forward for coal builds on her more than a decade of experience on the board of directors of Dakota Gasification, the one-of-a-kind synfuels plant in Beulah, N.D. During her service as North Dakota's Tax Commissioner, on the North Dakota Industrial Commission, and as the state's Attorney General, Heitkamp was able to work on viable solutions to make sure coal remains a strong part of the North Dakota's energy mix. Click here for a timeline of Heitkamp's extensive work to forge a viable path forward for coal.

Since joining the Senate, Heitkamp has also worked to find a realistic path for clean coal by:

Bringing together Democrats to urge strong CCUS funding, as president's budget proposed cuts: Last June, Heitkamp led a diverse group of 15 Democratic senators -including liberal and conservative lawmakers-in urging congressional appropriators to fund strong U.S. Department of Energy investments in CCUS technologies, which are key to coal's future. The president's budget threatened to cut funding for the U.S. Energy Department Office of Fossil Energy by 55 percent, including funding cuts of at least 84 percent to CCUS programs. Such cuts would significantly hinder the advancement of CCUS technologies, which North Dakota's rural electric co-ops, coal workers, and ratepayers rely on to support a path forward for coal-fired power through clean coal research and development.

Introducing major legislation in 2013 and 2015 to put coal on a viable path forward: Heitkamp's bill would incentivize companies to invest in technologies that reduce the carbon footprint of coal-fired power. This is done through federal funding programs, federal support for private investment, and recommendations to Congress that provide insight on how best to support future CCUS projects in the U.S. In May 2015, Heitkamp and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia introduced a series of bills to make sure coal remains part of America's energy mix, incorporating Heitkamp's bill.

Successfully urging the EPA to grant North Dakota regulatory authority over Class VI wells that are used for long-term underground storage of CO 2 . Allowing the state to regulate such wells will help North Dakota develop innovative CCUS technologies, drive down costs, and reduce carbon emissions. Heitkamp repeatedly urged the EPA to approve the North Dakota Industrial Commission's application, weighing in with former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy and in a letter and meeting with Administrator Pruitt.

Convening industry, lawmakers, and academics to discuss path forward on coal: Heitkamp co-hosted a Coal Technology Symposium on Capitol Hill in 2014 that brought together industry, lawmakers, experts and academics - including the Energy and Environmental Research Center from Grand Forks. To a crowded room, Heitkamp laid out the importance of advancing realistic energy policies and discussed the vital role coal plays in providing affordable energy in North Dakota and around the country.

