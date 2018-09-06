Heidi Heitkamp : In U.S. Senate Hearing on Russia Sanctions, Heitkamp Calls for Tougher Enforcement & Smarter Strategy to Counter Russian Aggression

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp today called on the administration to toughen its efforts to punish Russia for its ongoing threats against U.S. citizens, elections, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

During a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on the effectiveness of U.S financial and trade sanctions against Russia, Heitkamp questioned national security experts on how the United States can improve its use of sanctions to counter Russian efforts to destabilize U.S. institutions and divide western democracies. Additionally, she warned against a national security strategy that grants sanctions waivers to entities that could benefit the business interests of Putin-linked Russian oligarchs.

Last month, Heitkamp pressed administration officials to reevaluate their sanctions strategy and urged them to closely coordinate with U.S. allies as they work to contain Russian interference and influence operations.

'Over the last few years, Russian foreign policy has aggressively violated the sovereignty of U.S. elections and the privacy of American companies and citizens- and there's no sign that President Putin is backing down any time soon,' said Heitkamp. 'Through state-run companies, nefarious social media accounts, and the spreading of disinformation, Putin has increased his willingness to threaten U.S. national security. In response, we need to increase our resolve to deter these activities while also preventing future cyberattacks on our elections and businesses. I've long said that our government needs to punish Russian bad actors, and we can't take our boot off the neck of those who benefit economically from Russian advances in Eastern Europe, Syria, or across the internet. We must take the appropriate steps to keep North Dakota communities strong and safe from the threat of Russian activities, and that must include a robust sanctions strategy and a redoubled commitment to strengthening our cooperation with our European allies.'

Heitkamp has long pushed for tough, smart national security policies to keep Russia in check and protect North Dakota communities. Last year, Heitkamp helped pass a bipartisan package of sanctions, which she cosponsored, to hold Russia- as well as Iran and North Korea- accountable for blatant aggression against U.S. interests.

And during a hearing in April 2017, Heitkamp fought to hold Russia accountable for its aggression in Ukraine and Crimea, as well for its cyberattacks and interference in the U.S. electoral process. Click here to watch her remarks.

Heitkamp has long called for a comprehensive plan to counter Russian aggression, including encouraging the Air Force to consider North Dakota military installations for Arctic missions. Given their existing infrastructure, their current missions, and their proximity to the Arctic, Heitkamp has worked to reinforce the suitability of Grand Forks and Minot Air Force bases for these future missions. Last month Heitkamp joined Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson to view the Grand Forks community's cutting-edge contributions to unmanned aerial systems (UAS) research, training, and innovation- and she continued to highlight Grand Forks' potential leadership role in a future Arctic security strategy.

Background

Heitkamp has continued to recognize the impacts of the relationship between the United States and Russia on American lives and security. In March 2017, Heitkamp spoke at a symposium she helped bring together on U.S.-Russia relations and the Arctic hosted by the Wilson Center and the University of North Dakota. Heitkamp invited Russia experts to come to North Dakota to talk about current Russian threats and how Grand Forks Air Force Base could leverage its strengths to attract an Arctic mission.

And Heitkamp has also worked to make sure the U.S. carefully investigates Russian interference in the U.S. democratic process through congressional committees and law enforcement probes.

