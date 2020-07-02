Log in
Height of persons aged 0-14 years

07/02/2020

01.07.2020

Statistical concepts and definitions:

A deficiency in stature is diagnosed when the child's body height is below 10 percentile.

Additional methodological notes:

Data are obtained as part of the European Health Interview Survey (EHIS), repeated every 5-6 years. The results of the survey present the health situation of the Union's residents and its conditions in connection with the demographic and social characteristics and place of residence. The latest survey, carried out in 2014, was covered by EU legal regulation - for the first time all member countries were required to implement it, in accordance with Eurostat guidelines. The results are representative at the country level and for selected information - also at the voivodship level. The study was conducted by direct interview.

Frequency of data release: every 5-6 years

Type of observation period: yearly data

Available time series: 2009, 2014

Data source, datadisposer: European Health Interview Survey - EHIS,

Available data formats: xlsx, csv

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:04 UTC
