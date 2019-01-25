Heijmans awarded provisional contract for renovation of AMC

Heijmans was granted provisional contract award for the renovation of the towers housing the hospital beds of the Amsterdam Academic Medical Centre (AMC). The nursing departments and workstations located here will be drastically renovated to make them more future-oriented. The project is also essential due to the merger with the VU University Medical Centre (VUmc) to create the Amsterdam UMC last year. The engineering and construction contract is valued at € 68.5 million. The final contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2019.



Heijmans in part was granted provisional contract award due to the way in which it deals with construction nuisance, manages risks during the design and construction phase, and ensures that daily activities in the hospital can continue during the renovation. As such, Heijmans' distinctive approach best responded to the AMC's project objectives.

