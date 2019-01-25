Log in
Heijmans awarded provisional contract for renovation of AMC

01/25/2019 | 01:21am EST

Heijmans was granted provisional contract award for the renovation of the towers housing the hospital beds of the Amsterdam Academic Medical Centre (AMC). The nursing departments and workstations located here will be drastically renovated to make them more future-oriented. The project is also essential due to the merger with the VU University Medical Centre (VUmc) to create the Amsterdam UMC last year. The engineering and construction contract is valued at € 68.5 million. The final contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2019.

Heijmans in part was granted provisional contract award due to the way in which it deals with construction nuisance, manages risks during the design and construction phase, and ensures that daily activities in the hospital can continue during the renovation. As such, Heijmans' distinctive approach best responded to the AMC's project objectives. 

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, building & technology, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies, and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information at our website: www.heijmans.nl.   

For more information / not for publication: 

Media 
Mandy Snijders
Communications 
+31 73 543 52 17 
msnijders@heijmans.nl  

Analysts 
Guido Peters 
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl 

Attachment

logo.gif


