Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Heilind Asia Awarded the “Top 10 International Branded Distributors” From ASPENCORE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded the “Top 10 International Branded Distributors” from ASPENCORE's Electronics Supply & Manufacturing-China (ESM-China).

As a professional global distributor, Heilind Asia received the award in recognition of the outstanding performance and positive contributions to the electronics industry.

Ken Liu, Branch Manager (Shenzhen) of Heilind Asia Pacific, received the award on behalf of Heilind Asia. “Thanks ASPENCORE for recognizing Heilind Asia as the Top 10 International Branded Distributors. We are honored to be awarded as one of the outstanding distributors in recognition of outstanding performance and positive contributions. We will continuingly provide efficient products and solutions to our customers.” said Ken Liu, Branch Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About ASPENCORE:

ASPENCORE, the largest electronics industry-focused media group in the world with 30+ print and digital properties. ASPENCORE's prior mission is to provide electronics engineers and technical practitioners with the highest quality content in order to aid them in innovation, thus helping to spur growth of the entire electronics market.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pRM Adviser, a subsidiary of RealtyMogul, Acquires 212-Unit Apartment Building in Virginia Beach, VA
BU
09:07pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
09:05pOil rises on hopes for OPEC supply curbs, new optimism on U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:05pCOMSTOCK : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
09:05pSUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
EQ
09:05pSun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
NE
09:04pOil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
RE
09:03pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's 2Q Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:01pHorizons ETFs wins Five Lipper Fund Awards
AQ
09:01pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group