Heilind Asia Awarded the “Top 10 International Branded Distributors” From ASPENCORE

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded the “Top 10 International Branded Distributors” from ASPENCORE's Electronics Supply & Manufacturing-China (ESM-China).

As a professional global distributor, Heilind Asia received the award in recognition of the outstanding performance and positive contributions to the electronics industry.

Ken Liu, Branch Manager (Shenzhen) of Heilind Asia Pacific, received the award on behalf of Heilind Asia. “Thanks ASPENCORE for recognizing Heilind Asia as the Top 10 International Branded Distributors. We are honored to be awarded as one of the outstanding distributors in recognition of outstanding performance and positive contributions. We will continuingly provide efficient products and solutions to our customers.” said Ken Liu, Branch Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About ASPENCORE:

ASPENCORE, the largest electronics industry-focused media group in the world with 30+ print and digital properties. ASPENCORE's prior mission is to provide electronics engineers and technical practitioners with the highest quality content in order to aid them in innovation, thus helping to spur growth of the entire electronics market.

