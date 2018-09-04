Heilind Asia Wins 2018 Industry and IoT Fast-Growing Authorized
Distributor Award from CEDA (China Electronics Distributor Association)
in Chengdu, China on July 12th.
To promote the technology and industry innovation in China, and commend
excellent electronic component distributors as well as technology
value-added partners for the industry and IOT field, CEDA held an award
ceremony for authorized distributors during the China Electronic
Information Expo in Chengdu, China on July 12th.
The award ceremony honors the fast-growing authorized distributors,
especially in the fields of industry and IoT; the result of this
selection is based on public voting and CEDA experts’ evaluation.
Heilind Asia provides the operations on the ideals of deep inventory,
flexible policies, responsive systems, knowledgeable technical support
and unsurpassed customer service; it is these philosophies that have
made Heilind grow fast.
“It is our great pleasure to be recognized as the 2018 Industry and IoT
Fast-Growing Authorized Distributor by CEDA and electronics industry.
Heilind is the authorized distributor for more than 100 world leading
manufacturers, and we could also provide a complete set of value added
services. We hope to bring more customers our professional services in
the future,” said Vesper Hu, Heilind Asia Marketing & Corporate
Communications Manager, APAC.
“To promote the technology and industry innovation in China, CEDA held
the summit for electronic and technical enterprise from home and abroad
to have the deep communication," said Wenhai Chen, vice president of
China Information Industry Trade Association and General Manager of
China Electronic Appliance Corporation.
Heilind Electronics (www.heilindasia.com,
www.heilind.com)
was founded in 1974 and has its global headquarter in Boston, USA. It
has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil,
Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China. Heilind Asia supports
both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market
segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the
industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a
particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware
and sensor products. Heilind is the authorized distributor for world
leading manufacturers such as 3M, Adam Tech, Alpha Wire, American
Zettler, Amphenol Industrial Operations, Amphenol RF, AICC, BEI Sensors,
Belden, Bivar, Bulgin, Cambion, Cinch, Circuit Assembly, Conec, Crydom,
Delta , EDAC, ERNI, E-Switch, Essentra, Glenair, Heyco, Hubbell, JAE,
JST, Keystone, LEMO, Metz Connect, Mill-Max, Molex, Omron, Sensata,
Smith Connectors, Souriau, Steward, Switchcraft, Sullins, TE
Connectivity, Weidmuller, Xmultiple etc.
About Heilind Electronics:
Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com)
is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays,
switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal
blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification
products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40
facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong
Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.
Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com)
commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout
Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific
is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It
Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com
and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.
About CEDA:
CEDA (www.cedachina.org)
is a non-profit industry service organization that promotes the
development of authorized electronic distribution service systems in
China and is committed to the construction of electronic component
supply chains. CEDA's mission is to actively strive for policy and
industry resources in the context of the country's encouragement to
develop production services, and to promote the integration of
electronic components distribution services with technology services,
business services, modern logistics and financial services.
