Heilind Asia Wins the Best Connectors & Electromechanical Products Distributor Awards

10/19/2018 | 04:01am CEST

Heilind Asia won the 4th edition EM Best of Industry 2018 - The Best Connectors & Electromechanical Products Distributor Awards from Electronics Maker in Bengaluru, India on September 26th.

EM Best of Industry Awards is organized by India’s leading electronics magazine – Electronics Maker well known in the industry for the last 20 years. The award honors leading performers in the industry Best Individual Contributors, Organizations that drive the industry forward, and provide them with a platform to showcase their achievements & product successes. The result of this selection is based on public voting and Electronics Maker experts’ evaluation.

As a well-known interconnect and electromechanical distributor in North America market, Heilind Asia bases on the domestic business and looks to the global market from 2012 when first entered APAC. Heilind Asia provides the operations on the ideals of deep inventory, flexible policies, responsive systems, knowledgeable technical support and unsurpassed customer service; it is these philosophies that have made Heilind Asia move forward fast.

“We are very honored to receive the Best Connectors & Electromechanical Products Distributor Awards from Electronics Maker. With the world’s second largest population of more than 1.2billion, millions of internet users, our market potential in India is enormous. Heilind provides a high quality, flexible and responsive resource that can shorten lead times, consolidate SKUs, reduce manufacturing & handling costs, and improves inventory performance & response to manufacturing, which delivers multiple customer benefits. I believe more and more customers need our service on products and solutions, we will continue to carry forward our strengths and bring the core values of distributors to the industry.” said Mr. Vinod Shekhar, Heilind Country Manager (India).

Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Electronics Maker:

Electronics Maker (EM) is a monthly magazine in the field of electronics published by EM Media Pvt. Ltd., Delhi, since 1996 under the license of RNI, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. It is one of the most dynamic and vibrant monthly electronics magazines of post liberalization era. At present it has readership in the range of over three lakhs per month, which is growing at a very rapid rate of 10%- 20% per annum. Nearly 50% of the readers are at decision-making levels more than 80% of the readers are qualified Electronics professionals.


© Business Wire 2018
