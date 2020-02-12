Log in
Heilind Asia will Exhibit at Booth H78 in Singapore Airshow 2020

02/12/2020 | 10:09pm EST

From 11th to 16th February 2020, Singapore Airshow 2020 will take place at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore. Heilind Asia will exhibit at Booth H78 together with its suppliers TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire and Souriau; displaying the latest products and solutions.

Singapore Airshow 2020 offers a unique platform for industry thought leadership through its high-level conference, forums and co-located events. Leading industry players, government and military chiefs gather here bi-annually to contribute to dialogues, exchange ideas and seek solutions and strategies to advance the interests of the global aerospace and defense sector. Heilind Asia will display the latest electronic components and solutions, including but not limited to the brands of TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire and Souriau to visitors. Singapore Airshow 2020 is a unique showcase for the latest products and solutions in the rapidly growing Aerospace markets. Exhibitors and invited guests opening days are 11th to 14th February, and public opening days are 15th to 16th February. View details at https://www.singaporeairshow.com/trade/about-singapore-airshow

As authorized distributor for more than 100 world leading manufacturers, Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
