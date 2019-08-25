Log in
Heilind Asia will Exhibit at I.C.E Booth L05 in NEPCON Vietnam 2019

08/25/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

From 11th to 13th September 2019, NEPCON Vietnam 2019 will take place at International Center for Exhibition (I.C.E) in Hanoi, Vietnam. Heilind Asia will exhibit at I.C.E Booth L05 together with its suppliers TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire, Molex, PEM, Cinch, Heyco, Metz and Panduit; displaying the latest products and solutions.

NEPCON Vietnam 2019, Vietnam’s only exhibition on SMT, testing technologies, equipment and supporting industries for electronics manufacturing, an all-in-one platform under the theme of "360º Manufacturing Integration." Heilind Asia will display the latest electronic components and solutions, including but not limited to the brands of TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire, Molex, PEM, Cinch, Heyco, Metz and Panduit to visitors. Nepcon Vietnam 2019 is a unique showcase for the latest products and solutions in the rapidly growing Asian markets.

As authorized distributor for more than 100 world leading manufacturers, Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.


