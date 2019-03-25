Heilind Electronics :' Supplier TE Connectivity Announced Standard Line of FASTON Receptacles

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has
launched Standard line FASTON receptacles. It offers advanced features
beyond those of many other quick disconnect receptacles and provides
innovation at the receptacle-to-tab and the wire-to-receptacle
interfaces. Their low insertion force (LIF) design is robust, fully
meeting specifications after the sixth insertion. F-crimp, Tab-Lok or an
innovative 2D crimp is available. The 2D crimp allows one terminal and
one applicator to cover a full range of wire sizes. This can reduce the
number of part numbers to spec in, buy and inventory; reduce applicator
cost and set-up; and improve applicator efficiency. Tin-plated brass
receptacles are rated 125°C, while nickel-plated steel receptacles are
rated 250°C. They can be used across a broad range of industries,
including home appliance.
TE Standard Line of FASTON Receptacles’ insertion force is 6 lbs (27 N),
average, when used with FASTON tabs, easing assembly. Robust design
fully meets specifications on sixth mating cycle, not just the first
one, supporting applications where assembly operations or field repairs
might require disconnection and reconnection. Tin-plated brass Standard
line FASTON receptacles are rated at 125°C, rather than the 110°C rating
of some other tin-plated brass quick disconnect terminals. Nickel-plated
steel Standard line FASTON receptacles are rated at 250°C. Choice of
crimp options for tin-plated brass receptacles includes innovative 2D
crimp that allows one terminal and one applicator to accommodate many
wire sizes, potentially reducing design-in, procurement, inventory and
production cost. Standard line FASTON receptacles are backward
compatible with housings designed for Premier, Budget and LIF line
FASTON receptacles.
As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides
TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both
original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of
the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading
manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on
interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.
About Heilind Electronics:
Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com)
is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays,
switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal
blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification,
fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in
the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore
and Mainland China.
Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com)
commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout
Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific
is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It
Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com
and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.
About TE CONNECTIVITY:
TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and
manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and
connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor
solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled
advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical
technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000
employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside
customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY
CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com
and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS
are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.
Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of
their respective owners.
