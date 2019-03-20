Log in
Heilind Electronics : appoints William Neo as Sales Director of Asia Pacific

0
03/20/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Heilind is pleased to announce the appointment of William Neo as Sales Director of Asia Pacific. The appointment comes as a result of Heilind’s ongoing expansion into new market and diversified product & service lines and to strengthen our position as a leading interconnect distributor in Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005214/en/

William Neo joins the team with over 20 years’ experience in the distributor industry having worked with some of the world’s leading companies including Arrow and Nu Horizons. He previously held senior roles as BU Director, PEMCO and General Manager, Global EMS. Through various roles, William Neo has a proven track record of increasing revenues, profitability and client base. At Heilind, he will be responsible for overseeing all sales activities across Asia Pacific region.

William Neo commented on his new role: “I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic organization. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities to guide an international and fast growing team. Many aspects of my previous experience will translate well into this position and I know I will be able to bring a fresh new perspective to Heilind.”

William Sim, President of Heilind Asia Pacific added: “William Neo’s appointment is pivotal to shaping the future of the Heilind sales team as we continue to experience exponential growth. His clear focus on sales drive and client relationships will prove invaluable to Heilind’s strategy. I’m sure he can lead the sales teams to greater heights and we at Heilind are pleased to welcome him to the Heilind family.”

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
