Heilind Is Awarded 2018 Excellent Passive Component Authorized Distributor

01/21/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Heilind Electronics, the leading global distributor of interconnect and electromechanical components, is awarded 2018 Excellent Passive Component Authorized Distributor by China Electronics Distribution Association (CEDA) during annual summit of CEDA in Shenzhen, China.

China Electronics Distribution Association (CEDA) is a non-profit organization chartered to serve franchised electronics component distributors with operations in greater China. At present, CEDA is under the leadership of China’s Information Commerce to serve China’s innovation activities by one stop reliable supply chain solutions.

The selection result came from electronic industry experts’ selection and public vote. This award evaluates supply chain management and value-added services of authorized distributors, especially their abilities in providing passive component products with short lead time to support the fast development of China market.

“I’m glad to accept this Award on behalf of Heilind. Heilind provides a high quality, flexible and responsive resource that can shorten lead times, consolidate SKUs, reduce manufacturing & handling costs, and improve inventory performance & response to manufacturing, which delivers multiple customer benefits. ” said Ken Liu, the Branch Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Besides that, Heilind Electronics operates fully-equipped value added centers in New Hampshire, USA and Hong Kong offering a complete menu of value added services such as part assembly, part modification, and packaging services.

Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About CEDA:

China Electronics Distribution Association (CEDA) is a non-profit organization chartered to serve franchised electronics component distributors with operations in greater China. At present, CEDA is under the leadership of China’s Information Commerce to serve China’s innovation activities by one stop reliable supply chain solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
