Heilind Is Awarded 2018 Excellent Passive Component Authorized Distributor

Heilind Electronics, the leading global distributor of interconnect and
electromechanical components, is awarded 2018 Excellent Passive
Component Authorized Distributor by China Electronics Distribution
Association (CEDA) during annual summit of CEDA in Shenzhen, China.
The selection result came from electronic industry experts’ selection
and public vote. This award evaluates supply chain management and
value-added services of authorized distributors, especially their
abilities in providing passive component products with short lead time
to support the fast development of China market.
“I’m glad to accept this Award on behalf of Heilind. Heilind provides a
high quality, flexible and responsive resource that can shorten lead
times, consolidate SKUs, reduce manufacturing & handling costs, and
improve inventory performance & response to manufacturing, which
delivers multiple customer benefits. ” said Ken Liu, the Branch Manager
of Heilind Asia Pacific.
Besides that, Heilind Electronics operates fully-equipped value added
centers in New Hampshire, USA and Hong Kong offering a complete menu of
value added services such as part assembly, part modification, and
packaging services.
Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in
all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from
the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a
particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware
and sensor products.
About Heilind Electronics:
Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com)
is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays,
switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal
blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification,
fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in
the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore
and Mainland China.
Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com)
commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout
Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific
is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It
Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com
and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.
About CEDA:
China Electronics Distribution Association (CEDA) is a non-profit
organization chartered to serve franchised electronics component
distributors with operations in greater China. At present, CEDA is under
the leadership of China’s Information Commerce to serve China’s
innovation activities by one stop reliable supply chain solutions.
