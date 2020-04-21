Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Heilind Leading Supplier Alpha Wire Proposed Robots and Cable: More relatable than you think

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

When you think of a robot what do you envision? Automated arms, a bad dance move, a scene out of I Robot? Regardless of what you picture, cable probably doesn’t cross your mind.

Cable selection for robotic applications is often an afterthought. But in reality, cable and wire are the lifelines of the robot. Cable and wire are vital for power and sending control signals and data to and from robotic applications. When choosing a cable for your robotics application it’s important to understand the physical forces that will be acting on your cable and overall system. 3 different types of force include:

  • Static - push & pull motions or gravitational influence (vertically hanging cable)
  • Dynamic - subtle forces from acceleration and deceleration
  • Static & Dynamic - systems that incorporate both forces

Once you understand the physical requirements your system needs to withstand, you can define your cable needs based on flexing characteristics:

  • Simple flexing - "tic toc" motion, flexing at a single defining break point. The cable has a predefined kink
  • Flexing - bending along the entire length, subject to continuous flexing
  • Guided Flexing - continuous flex using a guided motion like pulleys. The cable has support elements
  • Torsion Flexing - most commonly seen in robotic applications. Different construction than continuous flex cable, good for twisting applications or applications that require rotary motions

As you can see from the above information there are many factors that go in to choosing a cable solution for a robotic application. And often times, a standard cable isn’t always going to be the best solution. Custom cable design is a huge component of cable specification in the industrial robotic industry.

So what does the robotic market look like now, and how does it affect the wire and cable industry? According to International Federation of Robotics, robotic installations will increase 15% yearly from 2015 to 2018. China will double in operational robot stock within in the next 3 years, and currently 80% of global robot sales are in China, Japan, South Korea, USA, and Germany. The growing investment in the industrial robotics market could potentially lead to an increase in opportunities to spec in wire and cable for these applications. Remember, where there are robots there is also wire and cable.

As an authorized distributor for Alpha Wire, Heilind Asia provides Alpha Wire’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Alpha Wire:

For 98 years, Alpha Wire has designed and manufactured industry-leading wire, cable, and tubing products for factory automation, packaging, automotive, alternative energy, medical, semiconductor fabrication and other technically advanced applications. Beyond giving our customers the cables they trust for quality and reliable high performance, we give them the committed service they deserve. We help customers find the best possible solutions to production and manufacturing challenges with small put-ups, custom cable development, logistical excellence, and broad inventory for dependable, same-day shipment.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector 2019-2023 | Need to Optimize Production to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:00pVIRGIN AUSTRALIA : administrator to hold first creditors' meeting on April 30
RE
10:58pRESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Operations and Corporate Update - 64North Project Alaska
AQ
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, ANAB, TLRY and WWE
GL
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BBBY, IQ, SERV and XP
GL
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FITB, I, MESA and ZM
GL
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AAN, BDX, FLR and INO
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGPI, SBT, TUP and TVTY
GL
10:49pNO TAKERS : Hyundai cars sit in U.S. ports as virus keeps buyers away
RE
10:48pAUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : Trading and Vintage Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boos..
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group