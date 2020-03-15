Log in
Heilind Leading Supplier Bel Power Solutions TCP4000 Series Fanless 4 kW Power Supply Offers Wide Adjustable Output

03/15/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announced the TCP4000 Series of fanless, three-phase 4000 W AC-DC converters, suitable for a variety of industrial applications, including semiconductor lasers and plasma generators, as well as process and control applications.

The TCP4000 Series converts worldwide three-phase input voltage (180 - 528 Vac) to an adjustable low voltage, from 30-100 Vdc, optimized at 90 V, which is ideal for semiconductor lasers. The TCP4000 also includes filtering and high specification output e-caps with high ripple current rating, high temperature rating and long life, making it ideal for semiconductor cutting, drilling, welding, marking, patterning and other processing techniques using lasers.

The TCP4000 Series’ fast output voltage set response time of less than 5 milliseconds can be used for direct regulation of the power for the whole laser system. It offers low voltage droop, which is important when powering laser drivers to maintain constant and consistent power to the laser diode, which impacts the regulation and quality of the light.

Conduction cooling makes this power supply series ideal for a wide variety of industrial applications that can use conduction or liquid cooling, where the environment may not be suitable for the use of fans. The TCP4000 Series offers active or passive current sharing of up to 16 units, for a total power output up to approximately 57.6 kW. Output bus bars are offered to reduce parasitic inductance, which can be an issue with a high pulse load operation. These power supplies also offer RS485 bus communication to command, monitor and provide diagnostic information that can be used to interface with a system controller.

The TCP4000 Series is SEMI F47 compliant, which defines requirements for input voltage sags (interruption), which are specified for industrial environments and are often required by semiconductor manufacturers. Other certifications include RoHS and EN62368-1, as well as the conducted and radiated EMI requirements of EN EN55011-A. The TCP4000 Series measures 400 x 85 x 103 mm.

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.


© Business Wire 2020
