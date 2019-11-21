Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Heilind Leading Supplier TE Con​nectivity Announced ELCON Micro Wire-to-Board Power Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:01pm EST

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, manufactures ELCON Micro wire-to-board power solutions, which provide a high current up to 12.5A per pin in the standard industry footprint of 3.0mm. A standard footprint allows for easy upgrades to existing designs and makes our headers and cable plugs footprint-compatible with other suppliers. Custom cable assemblies round out our high current portfolio and provide design flexibility.

TE’s ELCON Micro wire-to-board power solutions provide high current at 12.5A per pin in the common industry footprint of 3.0mm (contact pitch) and support different currents with multiple combinations of different wire sizes and 2 to 24 pin configurations. A common industry footprint allows for easy upgrades to existing designs. PCB footprint compatible with other suppliers. Virtually fool-proof mating makes assembly easy for the customer. It performs reliably in harsh environments with maximum operating temperature of 105°C and halogen-free material. New cable plugs and custom cable assemblies provide added design flexibility.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04pORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC : . Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
AQ
10:01pGlobal Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. | Technavio
BU
10:01pHYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for New Place and House Hotels in Ho Chi Minh City
BU
09:55pOROCOBRE LIMITED : – Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:55pOROCOBRE LIMITED : – 2019 Annual General Meeting Chairman's Address
AQ
09:55pRaise Production Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides Operations Update
NE
09:52pKONICA MINOLTA : to Expand Its Visual Solution Business
PU
09:52pLIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Prices Upsized Private Offering of $525 Million of 2.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2049
BU
09:48pO3 MINING : Completes Acquisition of Option to Acquire Garrison Claims
AQ
09:42pAustralia's Metcash flags end to 7-Eleven supply deal, shares plummet
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
3Oil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc..
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC HAS NO PLANS FOR NEW TESLA BATTERY PLANT IN CHINA: CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group