Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Announced SWFR Single Wall Heat Shrink Tubing

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, manufactures SWFR single wall heat shrink tubing which is a cost effective, highly flame-retardant, 2:1 shrink ratio tubing made of irradiated, cross-linked polyolefin. It insulates and mechanically protects components, electrical connections, terminations and more. This non-halogenated tubing is applicable for use in enclosed spaces, and it fully recovers at a relatively low 90°C, facilitating rapid application. Offered in two flexible types, X2 is a thin wall tubing and X4 is a very thin wall tubing. Both types are halogen free, permitting their use in enclosed spaces where toxic gasses from burning materials containing halogens are undesirable. SWFR heat shrink tubing's high degree of flame retardancy allows it to carry UL VW-1 and CSA OFT.

TE’s SWFR single wall heat shrink tubing is highly flame-retardant, it is an excellent candidate for applications in appliances, motor vehicles, commercial electronics, and consumer electronics given the increased focus on consumer safety. It is environmentally friendly and emits minimal amounts of toxic or acidic gasses when burned, making it appropriate for use in enclosed areas. It electrically insulates and mechanically protects components and other electrical connections and terminations. Low shrink temperature permits quick installation and reduces the risk of damage to temperature-sensitive components. The X2 thin wall version shrinks quickly, and the X4 very thin wall version can shrink more than twice as fast as the X2. With sizes from 0.8 to 30mm and two different wall thicknesses, this very flexible tubing is suitable for use in a range of applications. New marked versions allow for easy identification.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005069/en/