Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced Industrial Machinery Sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, offers many pressure sensing options to monitor various pressure needs within industrial machinery applications. For IIoT-enabled factories, the M5600 wireless pressure transducer from TE's Microfused line is enclosed in a stainless steel and polycarbonate housing and is designed to withstand harsh industrial environments. For monitoring hydrualic pressure, the M3200 pressure transducer, with analog or digital output, is suitable for measurement of liquid or gas pressure, even for difficult media such as contaminated water, steam, and mildly corrosive fluids within industrial machinery.

Position sensors play a critical role in many industrial machinery applications such as measurement within sawing and drilling equipment. These types of sensors are designed to provide highly precise measurements to control tool movement in industrial machinery. In particular, TE's AMR position sensor technology allows sensing elements to be used in harsh industrial environments where accuracy is still a high priority. In addition, cable-actuated position sensors, also known as string pots, are used within industrial machinery applications that require linear position measurement over stroke ranges as small as 1.5 inches up to 1,700 inches. These applications could include factory automation equipment and lift equipment. Linear Variable Displacement Transformers, or LVDT's, provide a reliable linear measurement solution for various industrial applications requiring high accuracy and reliability.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09pIsracann Biosciences Announces Listing on the CSE and Investor Relations Agreements
GL
10:04pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:01pNATERA : Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering
PR
10:01pHeilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced Industrial Machinery Sensors
BU
10:01pElectronics Maker Presents Heilind Asia with the “'Best Connectors and Electromechanical Products Distributor Award”
BU
10:00pTransCanna Hires Chief Financial Officer
NE
10:00pGoldFund.io To Present at the Gold and Alternative Investment Conference in Sydney
AW
09:55pTAYLOR MORRISON : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled
PR
09:54pMMA OFFSHORE : 17 October 2019 Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
09:49pADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Drug firms offer to settle U.S. opioid suits with $50 billion package -..
2Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
5UAW, GM leaders have a deal to end strike, now workers will decide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group