Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced Industrial Machinery Sensors

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, offers many pressure sensing options to monitor various pressure needs within industrial machinery applications. For IIoT-enabled factories, the M5600 wireless pressure transducer from TE's Microfused line is enclosed in a stainless steel and polycarbonate housing and is designed to withstand harsh industrial environments. For monitoring hydrualic pressure, the M3200 pressure transducer, with analog or digital output, is suitable for measurement of liquid or gas pressure, even for difficult media such as contaminated water, steam, and mildly corrosive fluids within industrial machinery.

Position sensors play a critical role in many industrial machinery applications such as measurement within sawing and drilling equipment. These types of sensors are designed to provide highly precise measurements to control tool movement in industrial machinery. In particular, TE's AMR position sensor technology allows sensing elements to be used in harsh industrial environments where accuracy is still a high priority. In addition, cable-actuated position sensors, also known as string pots, are used within industrial machinery applications that require linear position measurement over stroke ranges as small as 1.5 inches up to 1,700 inches. These applications could include factory automation equipment and lift equipment. Linear Variable Displacement Transformers, or LVDT's, provide a reliable linear measurement solution for various industrial applications requiring high accuracy and reliability.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005276/en/