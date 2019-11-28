Log in
Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced LUMAWISE Endurance S Connector System

11/28/2019 | 09:01pm EST

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, its LUMAWISE Endurance S Connector System is an ecosystem of products designed for sensor and other control system applications. The original Endurance S Zhaga Book 18 street light connectors enable DALI controlled Book 18 compliant luminaires for street and area lighting. The Endurance S ecosystem has been expanded to enable additional use cases. Endurance S Sensor Ready components offer all the original Endurance S benefits with expanded electrical ratings plus alternate key combinations for protected mating.

The Endurance S ecosystem of products includes a receptacle connector as well as several base and dome combinations to house sense and control modules from the surrounding harsh environment. The IP66 rated receptacle assembly, base and dome combinations provide a sealed electrical interface and robust packaging solution. The compact design is UV resistant, appealing to the eye and can be mounted facing upward, downwards or sideways. Having keyed mating combinations brings flexibility and differentiation to the designer.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.


