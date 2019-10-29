Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced Managed Ethernet Switches

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, introduces EN50155 Managed Ethernet switches, enabling secure and reliable gigabit speed networks in harsh environments. Even in extremely high vibration environments these rugged products enable a secure ethernet network.

Gigabit networks allow for future network expansion saving future investments. PoE enables power and data transmission over the same cable. No need to run separate power lines to devices saving installation costs. Redundacy improves system reliability which saves maintenance cost. The secure systems avoid hackers to enter the system. Remote management saves maintenance cost as there is no need to be physically present at the device that is being programmed.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

