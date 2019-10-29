Log in
Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced Managed Ethernet Switches

10/29/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, introduces EN50155 Managed Ethernet switches, enabling secure and reliable gigabit speed networks in harsh environments. Even in extremely high vibration environments these rugged products enable a secure ethernet network.

Gigabit networks allow for future network expansion saving future investments. PoE enables power and data transmission over the same cable. No need to run separate power lines to devices saving installation costs. Redundacy improves system reliability which saves maintenance cost. The secure systems avoid hackers to enter the system. Remote management saves maintenance cost as there is no need to be physically present at the device that is being programmed.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
