Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced New TV-8 Rated 10A OJT Relays

04/19/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has designed a new 10A TV-8 rated OJT relay to meet market needs for high inrush capability, without sacrificing valuable PCB space. As product designs are becoming smaller to embed more functionality, components need to do more with less space. TE’s new 10A TV-8 rated OJT power relays offer a compact and powerful design solution that can withstand up to a 117A inrush current in a 40% smaller size compared to similarly rated relays.

The 15.2mm (H) design is UL TV-8 rated to comply with global industry safety standards for high inrush applications. The UL TV-8 rating enables OJT 10A TV-8 relays to be used in devices that have high inrush current when the switch is turned on helping ensure safety and reliability.

Offered in 5 through 24-volt versions, OJT relays are designed for use in indoor lighting applications, smart plugs, appliances (washing machines, refrigeration and cooking), industrial machinery, motors, industrial controls, HVAC, printers and power supply controls.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
