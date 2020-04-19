Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced New TV-8 Rated 10A OJT Relays

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has designed a new 10A TV-8 rated OJT relay to meet market needs for high inrush capability, without sacrificing valuable PCB space. As product designs are becoming smaller to embed more functionality, components need to do more with less space. TE’s new 10A TV-8 rated OJT power relays offer a compact and powerful design solution that can withstand up to a 117A inrush current in a 40% smaller size compared to similarly rated relays.

The 15.2mm (H) design is UL TV-8 rated to comply with global industry safety standards for high inrush applications. The UL TV-8 rating enables OJT 10A TV-8 relays to be used in devices that have high inrush current when the switch is turned on helping ensure safety and reliability.

Offered in 5 through 24-volt versions, OJT relays are designed for use in indoor lighting applications, smart plugs, appliances (washing machines, refrigeration and cooking), industrial machinery, motors, industrial controls, HVAC, printers and power supply controls.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200419005025/en/