Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity introduced AmbiMate MS4 Multi-Sensor Module

02/14/2020 | 02:01am GMT

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, its Fresnel lens fits directly to the Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) on the AmbiMate MS4 Multi-Sensor Module, giving the device a detection zone of 4m diameter at a height 2.8m. Using the adapter, supplied in the kit, the lens can be fitted quickly and no further design consideration is needed to hold it in place.

The design of the lens is compact, disguising the sensor, giving an unobtrusive aesthetic and adding to a clean ceiling design. Having multiple features that steer the infrared from a warm moving body to the four detection element of the PIR sensor. The Fresnel lens design has an 18 detection zone pattern.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE Connectivity:

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
