Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity's MULTI-BEAM Plus Power Connectors Support Next-Generation Power Needs With up to 140A/Contact

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, today introduced MULTI-BEAM Plus connectors, the latest evolution of its highly-successful power connector line. MULTI-BEAM Plus connectors share the same low-profile dimensions and enable the same through-system airflow as previous designs such as MULTI-BEAM XL, MULTI-BEAM XLE and MULTI-BEAM HD power connectors. MULTI-BEAM Plus connectors satisfy the demand for higher-power solutions by providing a high current per power contact at a maximum of 140A/contact or 100A/contact per four adjacent contacts. In addition, the scalable and modular MULTI-BEAM Plus design also supports greater flexibility in configuration and PCB design.

The new MULTI-BEAM Plus power connector is manufactured with thicker material and features a high-density tail to carry higher current. Separated power contacts improve dimension stability. MULTI-BEAM Plus connectors are suitable for data center and telecom equipment, industrial automation devices, and power systems.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

