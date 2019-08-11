Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Heilind Presents Award to Molex APS - 2018 Outstanding Supplier with Highest Growth for 5 Consecutive Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., presented the “2018 Outstanding Supplier with Highest Growth for 5 Consecutive Years” to Molex, a leading supplier of connectors and interconnect components.

As a professional global distributor, Heilind Asia presented the award to Molex in recognition of the outstanding performance and achievement on growth. Achieving 5 consecutive years of largest growth is no easy feat, and it shows the great support from the Molex Management team since Heilind Asia’s inception.

“It’s our great pleasure as we presented the “2018 Outstanding Supplier with largest growth for 5 consecutive years” award to Molex. We look forward to working with Molex to achieve even greater success in the future,” said Alan Chuah, Marketing Director of Heilind Asia.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Molex:

Molex is the world's leading supplier of electronic connection devices and is committed to designing and developing innovative solutions for various important products related to daily life. The company has the largest number of product portfolios in the world, with more than 100,000 products, including everything from electrical appliances and fiber optic solutions to switches and application tools. Molex serves customers in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, data communications, computer/peripheral equipment, automotive, building wiring, industrial, consumer, medical, and military markets. The company has the highest level of research investment in the industry. The company continues to introduce innovative products and solutions in areas such as high-speed signal integrity, miniaturization, high-power transmission, optical signal transmission, and sealed connection to harsh environments. For more information, visit WWW.MOLEX.COM.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:06pKINGFISH : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 9 August 2019
PU
10:01pMESOBLAST : Appoints Leading Pharma Industry Executive as CMO
PU
10:01pSamsung Takes Mobile Photography to the Next Level with Industry's First 108Mp Image Sensor for Smartphones
BU
10:01pHeilind Presents Award to Molex APS - 2018 Outstanding Supplier with Highest Growth for 5 Consecutive Years
BU
09:56pCOMET RIDGE : 12 Aug 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well
PU
09:56pNEW HOPE : (12/08/19) Jeebropilly hosts intense rescue challenge Read More >
PU
09:56pELDERS : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
09:56pELDERS : Cleansing Notice - Ineligible Shareholders Opens in a new Window
PU
09:56pTRANSAT A T : 2019-08-11 — Air Canada and Transat announce Increased Purchase Price to $18 per Share for 100% of Transat and Lock-up and Support Agreement with Transat's Largest Shareholder, Letko Brosseau
PU
09:56pBHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : BHEL Swung to Loss in 1Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Germany's Osram
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
4SANDVIK AB : SANDVIK : Chief Executive Rosengren to step down and join ABB as CEO
5METLIFE : METLIFE : Kevin Kisner Crowned MetLife MatchUp Champion, Wins $750,000 to Support Health, Education,..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group