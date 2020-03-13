Log in
Heimavellir hf.: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting

03/13/2020 | 10:40am EDT
Heimavellir hf.
At the Annual General Meeting of Heimavellir hf. on March 12th, 2020 the Board of Directors proposals (https://www.heimavellir.is/static/files/Adalfudur2020/English/20200227the-board-of-directors-proposals-for-the-annual-general-meeting-of-heimavellir-hf.-on-march-12th-2020..pdf) were voted on. Details of the results of the Annual General meeting are attached to this announcement as well as the updated Icelandic version of the decisions of the Annual General Meeting.

Attachments

Attachments:
Deciosions of the Annual general meeting.pdf
Niðurstaða aðalfundar Heimavalla hf. - 12. mars 2020.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:39:08 UTC
