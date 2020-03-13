Heimavellir hf.: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of Heimavellir hf. on March 12th, 2020 the Board of Directors proposals (https://www.heimavellir.is/static/files/Adalfudur2020/English/20200227the-board-of-directors-proposals-for-the-annual-general-meeting-of-heimavellir-hf.-on-march-12th-2020..pdf) were voted on. Details of the results of the Annual General meeting are attached to this announcement as well as the updated Icelandic version of the decisions of the Annual General Meeting.

Deciosions of the Annual general meeting.pdf

Niðurstaða aðalfundar Heimavalla hf. - 12. mars 2020.pdf



