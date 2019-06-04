Heintze Expands its Security Risk Management and Design Team by 18 Members, Following its Acquisition by Jensen Hughes, to Meet Growing Global Demand and New Business Opportunities

CHICAGO, IL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes company, today announced it has increased the size of its security risk management team and created a new sixth practice dedicated to security design in response to a significant increase in global demand by businesses and government agencies for services ranging from independent assessments of enterprise-level security operations and objective evaluations of physical and technical security capabilities to the development of threat assessment and workplace violence prevention programs.



Over the past several weeks, the firm has successfully recruited four seasoned experts in security risk management. Kent Chrisman, Roger Goodes, Charles Barry and Charles White have two to three decades of experience each as experts in multiple security domains and bring to the firm’s Security Risk Management clients more than 100 years of collective experience.



“We are very pleased to see this progress,” says Hillard Heintze founder and Jensen Hughes Global Security President Arnette Heintze. “It’s a result of our multi-year trend in organic growth and the start of a rich pipeline of opportunities emerging from our acquisition by Jensen Hughes in April. We have been anticipating this demand and initiated our recruiting several months ago to be prepared. Every one of these senior client advisors has not only extensive frontline experience in U.S. law enforcement agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service, but also, just as importantly, critical and recent leadership experience advancing security operations in the commercial sector with industry-leading enterprises.”



These professionals have advanced corporate security in many industries, including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, insurance, gambling, hospitality and entertainment.





Before joining Hillard Heintze, Kent Chrisman directed the Global Security Program at Kimberly-Clark Corporation. In this capacity, he helped maintain a safe, secure environment for 43,000 employees and business operations, supply chain and enterprise assets for the global consumer production company with operations in 36 countries and products sold in more than 175 countries. He also served as the Director of Global Security for Flowserve Corporation and as Senior Director of Corporate Security for Devon Energy Corporation. He began his career by serving 13 years with the U.S. Secret Service.

Roger Goodes served most recently as the Director of Security Services at Anthem, Inc., where he oversaw the health insurance company’s corporate security programs, including executive protection, physical security technology systems, risk and threat monitoring, its 24-hour Security Operations Center, international traveler safety, international vendor security, procedure and standard review, audit and compliance, and budget management. Before entering the private sector, Roger completed a 26-year career with the U.S. Secret Service.

Prior to forming the consulting firm Charles H. Barry and Associates LLC in 2005, Charles Barry served in senior management positions with four major casino hotel corporations, most recently as Corporate Vice President of Security and Surveillance for Tropicana Entertainment, Inc. Previously, he served as Corporate Director of Investigations and Security Management for Harrah’s Entertainment and as Vice President of Gaming Surveillance and Internal Security for Park Place Entertainment and Hilton Hotels Corporation. Chuck is a former Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Most recently, Charles White served as Director of Strategic Threat Management at PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services, where he led the firm’s physical security practice and performed corporate security program assessments as well as facility threat and vulnerability assessments for clients. His 27-year career with the U.S. Secret Service included international assignments in Moscow and Bonn. He served as the U.S. Secret Service’s first representative to the former Soviet Union and established the agency’s permanent presence in Russia. Charles also directed major transnational investigations ranging in scope from electronic crimes to terrorism. He is fluent in French, German and Russian.

As an outcome of its April acquisition by Jensen Hughes, Hillard Heintze has absorbed the firm’s entire 14-member Security Design team as a new sixth practice. The Security Design practice delivers fire protection systems design and code consulting services and is led by Donald Hopkins. With more than 24 years of experience as a fire protection engineer, Don is an expert in designing water-based fire suppression, gaseous suppression, fire alarm and emergency communication systems; conducting performance-based assessments that include fire and smoke modeling and timed-egress analysis; and preparing code and life safety evaluations for new and existing buildings.



“It’s thrilling to see experts of this caliber and international standing join the firm,” says Paul Orzeske, CEO of Jensen Hughes. “Kent, Roger, Chuck, Charles and Don and his team are joining an already stellar group of experts at Hillard Heintze. As our global footprint continues to expand, our clients are gaining access to counsel and insights based on best practices in security risk management within every public and private sector we serve.”





About Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company



Hillard Heintze is one of the leading security risk management firms in the world. We are trusted around the globe to deliver innovative, prevention-oriented advisory solutions that help our clients improve performance and outcomes in protecting what matters: their people, performance, interests and reputation. Since our inception in 2004, more than 85 Fortune-ranked enterprises, 575 U.S. and international brands, and 150 of the world’s most affluent families have gained insight, assurance and confidence through our services – and are better managing security risk. Headquartered in Chicago, we support clients across the globe through six practices: Security Risk Management, Security Design, Threat + Violence Risk Management, Private Client and Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.





About Jensen Hughes



Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,250+ engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices and delivering work in 100 countries throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams participate on projects in all markets across industries. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

