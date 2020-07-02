Helbiz : Continues Global Expansion with Eyes on the United Kingdom

Helbiz is committed to investing in the growth of micro-mobility with its fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes in the UK

Company drives hiring efforts across the country

As the United Kingdom changes its e-scooter regulations and begins trials this week, Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, announced its commitment to entering the market and expanding its fleet operations. The company is dedicated to partnering with local cities and municipalities within the UK to provide safe, sustainable and affordable last-mile transportation options, while creating jobs within each market it operates.

“In these unprecedented times when social distancing is key, micro-mobility solutions, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, offer an environmentally-friendly and socially conscious travel option,” said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. “The UK has always been an important market for Helbiz, and we’re excited for the opportunity to partner with cities across the market to help demonstrate the economic, environmental and social benefits of our micro-mobility fleets.”

Helbiz has identified more than 20 cities across the UK where its fleet of e-scooter and e-bikes would seamlessly integrate into existing transportation infrastructures or offer an alternative travel option. To highlight its dedication to the UK, Helbiz plans to hire dozens of full-time employees, including highly-skilled workers such as engineers and mechanics, in each city it enters, while building community programmes that help foster talent and develop careers. The company has an established UK-based office and a regional manager that will execute the deployment of its fleet, manage the warehouses and lead the on-the-ground operations and recruitment efforts.

Similar to all of its other markets, Helbiz will launch the Helbiz Apprenticeship Programme in the UK to provide its employees career pathway opportunities in the rapidly growing, high-demand mobility industry. The company will also offer the Helbiz Access Programme, providing unlimited free rides for up to 30 minutes for residents with an income at or below 200% of the poverty line. Additionally, Helbiz plans to launch community initiatives to engage with locals and help drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions around the area.

“As the market leader in Italy, we partnered with the Italian government’s COVID-19 Task Force last month to provide transportation guidance and support as the country gradually lifted its stay-at-home order,” continued Palella. “To ease travel burdens and limit public transportation use, we offered essential workers free rides in all the cities we operated in across Italy. Just as we were able to support Italy during the pandemic, we hope that we can offer our services, experience and support to the UK during these uncertain times.”

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes directly from their phones with a tap and simply park them at bike racks or at available designated parking hubs when finished with their ride. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Rome, Washington DC, Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

