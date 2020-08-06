Log in
Helbiz : Expands its Innovative Fleet of Micro-Mobility Vehicles with the Addition of Electric Mopeds

08/06/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Signs agreement with leading moped operator, MiMoto, for platform integration and acquisition

Mopeds to begin operating in Milan, Turin, Genoa, Rapallo, Santa Margherita Ligure and Portofino

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has signed an agreement with MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l., the first Italian mover in the electric moped market. This agreement marks the first step that will lead to the acquisition of MiMoto, at which point, all of MiMoto’s mopeds will become fully integrated and branded as Helbiz vehicles. The strategic acquisition will expand Helbiz's innovative fleet of electric vehicles, which already includes electric scooters and electric bicycles and represents the company’s continued commitment to providing the most innovative transportation solutions on the market. Helbiz will now be the only company offering these three sustainable transportation options, seamlessly on its app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005650/en/

Helbiz expands its innovative fleet of micro-mobility vehicles with the addition of electric mopeds through signed agreement with leading moped operator MiMoto (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz expands its innovative fleet of micro-mobility vehicles with the addition of electric mopeds through signed agreement with leading moped operator MiMoto (Photo: Business Wire)

“This agreement with MiMoto is an important milestone for Helbiz as we strive to lead the charge in driving sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation around the world,” said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. “Our riders will now be able to access our enhanced fleet of innovative vehicles, which accommodates a wide range of travel options from short trips to long distances. We’ll begin offering mopeds in Italy with plans to expand into every market we operate in.”

“The signed agreement signifies the first step of this acquisition, which will allow customers within the growing Helbiz ecosystem to ensure safe and sustainable rides all from one app,” said the founders of MiMoto, Alessandro Vincenti, Gianluca Iorio and Vittorio Muratore. “Our complementary offerings help accelerate the integration of green micro-mobility services within existing city infrastructure, and we’re excited to offer riders more travel alternatives across Italy.”

Through this acquisition, Helbiz’s fleet in Italy will include 7,000 e-scooters, 3,000 e-bikes and 1,000 mopeds, serving over 1.2 million users with electric micro-mobility solutions. At launch, electric mopeds will be available in Milan, Turin, Genoa, Rapallo, Santa Margherita Ligure and Portofino with plans for expansion into Rome, Florence, Bari, Pescara and Naples. Helbiz also plans to offer mopeds in all the markets it operates in including in the USA and across Europe.

As part of the transaction, Helbiz was assisted by Ortoli Rosenstadt and Deloitte Legal for the legal aspects in the USA and Italy respectively. MiMoto was assisted by Inexo for M&A activities and by Dentons for legal aspects.

For more information visit, www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

ABOUT MIMOTO

MiMoto is the first made in Italy service of 100% electric free flow active scooter sharing in the cities of Milan, Turin and Genoa. Born in 2015 from the idea of three young Italian entrepreneurs and started from Milan, in a few years MiMoto has increasingly expanded its fleet revolutionizing the concept of urban mobility in smart and green key, and making it simple, fun and eco-sustainable to move within the city. It's simple because you only need to use your smartphone to reach your desired destination, reducing costs and travel time. Thanks to the proprietary app the user can easily locate, book, switch on and leave the vehicle, all without worrying about wallet or recharge. It's fun because the eScooters in the MiMoto fleet are light, manageable, easy to drive and allow total freedom of movement, even for two people. It's environmentally friendly because, with a 3,000 W electric motor, all vehicles are zero-emission and environmentally friendly. These elements have made MiMoto a true icon of smart mobility and a service with a unique experience that will continue to grow by exporting its smart, fun and green model to other Italian cities and conquering new eRiders, with the aim of reaching 700 thousand active users, 17 cities and 6 thousand eScooters by 2022.


© Business Wire 2020
