Helgeland Sparebank : vurderer utstedelse av ansvarlig lån

08/22/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Utstedelsen er godkjent av Finanstilsynet og bankens forstanderskap.

For nærmere informasjon om utstedelsen, vennligst kontakt en av tilretteleggerne:

Kontaktperson i Arctic Securities: Morten Horne, tlf. 21 01 32 70

Kontaktperson i DNB Markets: Jan Krogh-Vennemo, tlf. 24 16 90 15

Kontaktperson i Norne Securities: Trond Jørgen Gaupholm, tlf. 55 55 91 37

Mo i Rana, 22. august 2018

Kontaktpersoner i Helgeland Sparebank:

Sverre Klausen, finansdirektør, tlf:. 916 88 286

Tore Stamnes, finanssjef, tlf: 415 08 660

Helgeland Sparebank conteplating issuance of Tier 2 capital

Helgeland Sparebank has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and Norne Securities to explore the opportunity to issue a subordinated Tier 2 bond issue in the amount of up to NOK 150 million with a 10 year tenor, subject to market conditions. The bond issue will have a first call option for the issuer after 5 years, subject to an approval from the Norwegian FSA.

The new issue is approved by the Norwegian FSA and the bank's Supervisory Board.

For further details about the issue, please contact one of the joint lead managers:

Contact person in Arctic Securities: Morten Horne, tel: +47 21 01 32 70

Contact person in DNB Markets: Jan Krogh-Vennemo, tel: +47 24 16 90 15

Contact person in Norne Securities: Trond Jørgen Gaupholm, tel: +47 55 55 91 37

Mo i Rana, 22. august 2018

Contact persons in Helgeland Sparebank:

Sverre Klausen, CFO, Tel: +47 916 88 286

Tore Stamnes, Head of Treasury, Tel: +47 415 08 660

Disclaimer

Helgeland Sparebank published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:36:06 UTC
