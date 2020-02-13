Log in
Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 | Use of Advanced Composite Materials in Helicopter Blades to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/13/2020 | 04:32pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the helicopter blades market and it is poised to grow by USD 136.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005567/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global helicopter blades market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global helicopter blades market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reduction in deployment due to helicopter crashes might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Helicopter Blades Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Main Rotor Blades
  • Tail Rotor Blades

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40029

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our helicopter blades market report covers the following areas:

  • Helicopter Blades Market Size
  • Helicopter Blades Market Trends
  • Helicopter Blades Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control system as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter blades market growth during the next few years.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the helicopter blades market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co. and Van Horn Aviation LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the helicopter blades market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter blades market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the helicopter blades market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the helicopter blades market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter blades market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
