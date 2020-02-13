Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 | Use of Advanced Composite Materials in Helicopter Blades to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the helicopter blades market and it is poised to grow by USD 136.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reduction in deployment due to helicopter crashes might hamper market growth.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Helicopter Blades Market is segmented as below:

Product

Main Rotor Blades

Tail Rotor Blades

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our helicopter blades market report covers the following areas:

Helicopter Blades Market Size

Helicopter Blades Market Trends

Helicopter Blades Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control system as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter blades market growth during the next few years.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the helicopter blades market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co. and Van Horn Aviation LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the helicopter blades market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter blades market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the helicopter blades market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the helicopter blades market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter blades market vendors

