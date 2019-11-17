Helios Distillery: Launch Event for Ryukyu Awamori, Japan's Oldest Distilled Liquor

Monday, December 9th, at Sydney's famous restaurant, LuMi!

Helios Distillery, which manufactures and sells Awamori, which is a distilled liquor of Okinawa in the southernmost of Japan, will hold a launch event for a new product "Ryukyu Bijin 40% 700ml” at the famous Italian restaurant “LuMi Bar & Dining” in Sydney on Monday, December 9th. (Awamori, which is like SAKE, is one of Japan's leading alcoholic beverages.) "Ryukyu Bijin 40% 700ml” is a quality Awamori liquor suitable as a cocktail base, which was developed by incorporating new production methods based on the traditional way. Sales are planned not only in Japan but also in seventeen countries and regions (Europe, the United States and other Asian countries) where Helios Brewery exports its products with the exception of Awamori.

"LuMi" is a Japanese fusion Italian restaurant with Japanese chefs and is led by Chef Federico, who has also been trained at Tokyo's super-famous Japanese restaurant. The restaurant was ranked 13 in the Australian Top 100 restaurant 2018 by The Australian Financial Review and awarded as best Italian restaurant in the world by Gambero Rosso International in 2019. Be sure not to miss this valuable opportunity to enjoy Awamori cocktails, together with specially prepared dishes, and an original special cocktail created just for this event.

6pm – 9 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019

Venue: LuMi Bar & Dining

https://www.lumidining.com/

Location: 56 Pirrama Road Pyrmont, 2009 NSW

Entrance fee: free

[Part One] 6:00 pm- Press conference for restaurant-related guests and media Greetings from the representative of Helios Distillery Pairing of Okinawa local cuisine and original cocktails, supervised by "LuMi" (cocktail recipe introduction) [Part Two] 7:00 pm - "Ryukyu Bijin” unveiling party (dress code: something Japanese) Launch of "Ryukyu Bijin" countdown toast (light food and a wide variety of cocktails available) Greetings from a representative from the Consulate General of Japan in Sydney 8:30 pm - Best dresser award announcement 8:45 pm - Closing

* Both Part One and Part Two are free participation, but Part One is primarily for restaurant-related guests and media. Those who participate in Part One may remain and participate in Part Two.

* For participating media and restaurant-related guests in the Part One, please present your business card at the reception desk.

*On the day, in the case of restricted access due to full occupancy, media that have reserved in advance (below) will be allowed entrance. Please reserve, also, if you would like to request an individual interview.

Media reservation form: https://ryukyubijin.peatix.com/view

* The dress code for the Part Two party is “something Japanese.” We would appreciate your cooperation for participating wearing attire in the image of the Japanese flag, for example, red or white, or red and white, Japanese outfits, kimono, anime costumes, and other styles that are as relevant to Japan, if possible. At the end of the event, the Best Dresser Award will be announced, and the winner will receive a wonderful gift.

