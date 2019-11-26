Log in
Helios Energy : NOC Chairman and Repsol discuss joint cooperation on renewable energy and programmes to develop Akakus fields

11/26/2019 | 05:38pm EST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, met with Repsol CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, and the company's board member for exploration and production, Mr Thomas Garcia Blanco, at Repsol's Madrid headquarters on Tuesday November 26, 2019, to discuss joint cooperation in the field of alternative energies and proposed programmes for the development of the Akakus Oil Operations Company's fields, as well as Repsol's role in the Libyan oil sector's digital transformation programme.

During the meeting, NOC and Repsol reviewed plans to be implemented over the coming years to increase the production capacity of Akakus fields. They also discussed plans to develop discovered and undeveloped fields, which are characterized by complex geology and classified as heavy crude fields, and bring them into production using the latest technology.

The two sides also discussed joint cooperation in the field of renewable energies. They agreed to develop a work schedule to start implementing a pilot project at the Sharara oilfield in order to supply the field by solar-generated electricity. For his part, Chairman Sanalla stressed Repsol's significant role in pushing forward the Libyan oil and gas sector's digital transformation, including remote well drilling monitoring and operations follow-up through specific software.

The meeting sits under NOC's 2019-2024 plans to increase production and improve oil fields' production and efficiency, known as '2.1 by 2024', contributing to the oil and gas sector development and boosting the national economy.

The meeting was also attended by Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC board member for Exploration and Production; Eng. Nuri Essid, chairman of Akakus Management Committe; Mr Charlie Vicente Bravo, member of Repsol's Management Committee; Mr Simone Sciamanna, general manager of Repsol Libya Branch; and Mr Mehdi Samama, deputy general manager of Repsol Libya.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 22:37:02 UTC
