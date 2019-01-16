Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. : Announces $5.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) (“Helios”), a provider
of information technology services and solutions and the 92% owner of
MoviePass Inc., today announced that it has entered into definitive
agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase of
333,333,334 common units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately
$5.4 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
Helios is offering the common units at a price of $0.0163 per unit. Each
common unit consists of (i) one share of common stock, (ii) one warrant
to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.0163
per share (the “Series C Warrants”), (iii) one warrant to purchase one
share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.0163 per share (the
“Series D Warrants”), and (iv) one warrant to purchase one share of
common stock at an exercise price of $1.00 per share (the “Series E
Warrants” and collectively with the Series C Warrants and the Series D
Warrants, the “Warrants”). The Warrants are not exercisable until six
months after the date of the closing. From that initial exercisable
date, the Series C Warrants will have an exercise term of five years and
the Series D Warrants and the Series E Warrants will have an exercise
term of one year.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the
offering. Palladium Capital Advisors, LLC is acting as financial advisor
for the offering.
The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or
about January 16, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions.
The gross proceeds to Helios, before deducting placement agent fees and
other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.4 million.
Helios intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working
capital purposes; to redeem approximately $1.2 million of Helios’
outstanding non-convertible senior notes that were issued on October 4,
2018 and December 18, 2018; and to pay certain fees due to the placement
agent and other transaction expenses. The potential gross proceeds from
the Warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately
$344.2 million. No assurance can be given that any of the Warrants will
be exercised.
The securities described above are being offered by Helios pursuant to a
“shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 that was declared effective
by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 5, 2018 and
the base prospectus contained therein (File No. 333-226024). The
offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus
supplement and accompanying base prospectus that form a part of the
registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying
base prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed
with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying
base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or
by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd
Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein,
nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Helios and Matheson Analytics
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq:
HMNY) (“Helios”) is a provider of information technology services
and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big
data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening,
and consumer-centric technology. Helios currently owns approximately 92%
of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass
Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, 100% of
the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Ventures LLC and 51%
of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Films LLC. Helios's
holdings include Zone Technologies, Inc., creator of RedZone Map™, a
safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a
community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map
app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary
technology. Helios is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the
Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit
us at www.hmny.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be
based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including
without limitation statements containing the words “believe,” “may,”
“plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“expect,” “project” and similar expressions. All statements other than
statements of historical fact included in this communication are
forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions.
Although Helios’ management believes that the assumptions made and
expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be
no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will
prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments (including,
without limitation, the ability of Helios to reduce its burn rate and
improve its business model) may differ significantly from those
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein
and even if such actual results and developments are realized or
substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have
the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors include, among other
things: risks associated with the consummation of the offering described
above, the size of the offering, the potential exercise of the Warrants
and the use of net proceeds, Helios’ capital requirements and whether or
not it will be able to raise capital as needed; the success of
MoviePass’ cost-reduction and subscription revenue increase measures;
the ability to successfully develop the business model of MoviePass Inc.
(“MoviePass”), Moviefone, MoviePass Films LLC (“MoviePass Films”) and
MoviePass Ventures, LLC (“MoviePass Ventures”); the ability to integrate
the operations of MoviePass, MoviePass Ventures, MoviePass Films,
Moviefone and other acquired businesses into Helios’ operation;
MoviePass’ ability to retain its existing subscribers and market and
sell its services to new subscribers, Helios’ ability to satisfy Nasdaq
Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) listing criteria deficiencies and to
successfully appeal Nasdaq’s determination to delist Helios’ common
stock and remain listed on Nasdaq, and the risk factors described in
Helios’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June
30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and other filings, including subsequent
current and periodic reports, information statements and registration
statements filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports
and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information,
which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on
Helios’ current expectations and Helios does not undertake an obligation
to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to
reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
