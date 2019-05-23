Helios and Matheson Information Technology : DEFA14A, Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 22, 2019

HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC.

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.ï¿½s (the ï¿½Company,ï¿½ ï¿½us,ï¿½ ï¿½our,ï¿½ or ï¿½weï¿½) independent registered public accounting firm has not yet completed its audit of the Companyï¿½s 2018 year-end financial statements and therefore, the estimates provided below are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change.

Revenues of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 are expected to be approximately $232.3 million as compared to revenues of approximately $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to our acquisition of a controlling interest in MoviePass Inc. (ï¿½MoviePassï¿½) on December 11, 2017.

As previously reported, the Company recognized an impairment charge of approximately $38.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which related to the impairment of goodwill in the MoviePass business. Based upon its preliminary evaluation, the Company believes that it is likely that it will recognize an impairment charge of approximately $35.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, which related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in the MoviePass business. The Company is still in the process of evaluating its goodwill and intangible assets for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, and therefore, the amount of the impairment charge is subject to change. The Company recognized an impairment charge of approximately $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, which related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in the Zone Technologies Inc. business.

Based upon its preliminary evaluation, the Company believes that it is likely to recognize a net loss attributable to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. of approximately $(266.8) million or $(0.47) loss per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to a net loss attributable to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. of approximately $(146.0) million or $(17.46) loss per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The following table sets forth the period over period estimated change in percentage of certain items to be included in the Companyï¿½s Statement of Operations (in thousands):

For the Year Ended

December 31, Change 2018 2017 Dollars % Change Total Revenues $ 232,283 $ 10,441 $ 221,842 2,125 % Loss from operations $ (364,424 ) $ (56,018 ) $ (308,406 ) 551 % Net Loss $ (329,260 ) $ (150,827 ) $ (178,433 ) 118 % Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest $ 62,443 $ 4,850 $ 57,592 1,187 % Net loss attributable to Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. $ (266,817 ) $ (145,977 ) $ (120,841 ) 83 % Loss per share $ (0.47 ) $ (17.46 ) $ 16.99 (97 )%

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, ï¿½forward-looking statementsï¿½), that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as ï¿½projects,ï¿½ ï¿½may,ï¿½ ï¿½will,ï¿½ ï¿½could,ï¿½ ï¿½would,ï¿½ ï¿½should,ï¿½ ï¿½believes,ï¿½ ï¿½expects,ï¿½ ï¿½anticipates,ï¿½ ï¿½estimates,ï¿½ ï¿½intends,ï¿½ ï¿½plans,ï¿½ ï¿½potentialï¿½ or similar expressions and include statements regarding the Companyï¿½s beliefs regarding the amount of the impairment charge in the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the amount of the net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this Current Report on Form 8-K are forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events are based on the Companyï¿½s current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although the Companyï¿½s management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects.

Some, but not all, of these risks include, among other things: the risk that the amount of the impairment and net loss could be higher than expected following the completion of the audit by the Companyï¿½s independent registered public accounting firm, the impact of the delisting of our common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market; our ability to successfully develop the business model and integrate the operations of MoviePass, Moviefone, MoviePass Films LLC (ï¿½MoviePass Filmsï¿½) and MoviePass Ventures, LLC; our capital requirements and whether we will be able to raise capital as needed; consumer acceptance of the MoviePass Uncapped subscription plan; our ability to fulfill our payment obligations to MoviePassï¿½ merchant processors in a timely manner to prevent MoviePass service interruptions; audience acceptance of the films and acquired content of MoviePass Films; delays, cost overruns, cancellation or abandonment of the completion or release of MoviePass Filmsï¿½ films; failure of third party distributors to distribute MoviePass Filmsï¿½ films and their failure to perform or promote such films; changes in consumer discretionary spending; the inability of MoviePass, MoviePass Films and Moviefone to compete effectively; the risk that increased monthly usage by MoviePassï¿½ subscribers may cause MoviePass to incur losses and negative cash flow; risk of attempts at unauthorized or improper use of MoviePassï¿½ services; the inability to maintain or rebuild the value of the MoviePass brand; the inability to successfully respond to rapid technological changes and alternative forms of delivery or storage to remain competitive; the inability to maintain relationships with program suppliers and vendors; the ability of Moviefone to obtain advertising revenues; consumer acceptance of Moviefone services; the ability of Moviefone to develop and offer compelling content, products and services and attract new users or maintain existing users; breaches of network and data security measures; a disruption or failure of networks and information systems; changes in local, state or federal regulations that will adversely affect our business; our ability to retain our existing clients and subscribers and market and sell our services to new clients and subscribers; the success of our cost-reduction and subscription revenue increase measures; the impact of legal proceedings or governmental action against us; our ability to attract brokers and investors who do not trade in lower priced stock; the risk that the conditions to the completion of the creation of MoviePass Entertainment Holdings Inc. (ï¿½MoviePass Entertainmentï¿½) are not satisfied, including the inability of MoviePass Entertainment to complete the necessary audited financial statements and to file and have its registration statement on Form S-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and the risk that we may not have the required surplus or cash flow solvency under Delaware law to effect a distribution of shares of MoviePass Entertainment to our securities holders; whether we will continue to receive the services of certain officers and directors; our ability to protect our intellectual property and operate our business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; our ability to effectively react to other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our filings with the SEC, such as fluctuation of quarterly financial results, reliance on third party consultants, litigation or other proceedings and stock price volatility; and the risk factors described in the Companyï¿½s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (as amended), including subsequent current and periodic reports, and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on the Companyï¿½s current expectations and the Company does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. Date: May 22, 2019 By: /s/ Theodore Farnsworth Theodore Farnsworth Chief Executive Officer

3