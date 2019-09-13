Log in
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Addition of a New PoNS™ Clinic in Quebec City, Canada

09/13/2019 | 07:06am EDT

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today reported that Clinique Cortex has been authorized to provide PoNS Treatment™ in Quebec City Canada, giving Canadians living in Quebec City local access to the PoNS Treatment™.  Clinique Cortex joins the current roster of existing clinics authorized to provide the PoNS Treatment, including Neurotherapy Montreal, Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic, Advantage 4 Athletes Training Centre and Therapy Clinic in Markham, Ontario; Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Calgary, Alberta; and Apollo South Physical Therapy Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Clinique Cortex will operate as a satellite clinic in partnership with Neurotherapy Montreal.  Neurotherapy Montreal will be responsible for the initial in-clinic patient treatment and formal treatment assessments while Clinique Cortex will be working with patients locally in Quebec City on their ongoing physical therapy programs to ease the travel burden.

“We are very impressed with the customer centric innovation displayed by these two clinics to bring PoNS Treatment to the people of Quebec City,” said Philippe Deschamps, Helius Company CEO.

The PoNS Treatment is an innovative, non-invasive treatment which combines the use of the PoNS™ device with targeted physical therapy. The PoNS device is authorized in Canada for the acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness.  The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself.  The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™).  For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy.  The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Mike Piccinino, CFA
443-213-0500
investorrelations@heliusmedical.com 

