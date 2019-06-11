Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Scientific Publication Confirming Tongue Stimulation with PoNS™ Alters Brain Activity

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today reported that a scientific paper entitled Human Translingual Neurostimulation Alters Resting Brain Activity in High-density EEG was published in the latest edition of the peer reviewed Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation. An electronic copy of the paper can be accessed online at:



https://jneuroengrehab.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12984-019-0538-4

This high-density array electroencephalograph (“EEG”) study of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) demonstrates brain activity changes following exposure to both the high (“HFP”) and low frequency pulse (“LFP”) versions of the PoNS device used in the Company’s traumatic brain injury clinical trials. The EEG study was conducted by the Centre for Neurology Studies at HealthTech Connex in Surrey, British Columbia. The experiment involved 20 healthy individuals participating in a two-week, within-subject, cross-over design that compared 20 minutes of PoNS stimulation between HFP and LFP devices. All participants received both HFP and LFP PoNS stimulation, with EEG measurements before, during and after stimulation. EEG measurements examined frequency and spatial activation changes directly resulting from PoNS stimulation.

“In two clinical trials of 163 participants with balance deficits due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, investigators combined physical therapy and either HFP or LFP versions of the PoNS to investigate the ability to induce a neuroplastic recovery. Both groups showed improvement in objective measures of balance and gait compared to baseline status. The interpretation was that the recovery was indicative that both versions of the PoNS device delivered a neuromodulating signal. We know that the brain’s underlying neuromodulation response to stimulation is complex and elegant, and we are excited to see the next waves of results to enable us to further understand the effects of the PoNS device through an array of advanced neuroimaging techniques,” said Dr. Ryan D’Arcy, principal author of the study. “The findings of this study are tremendously exciting. In this study, the effects continued both immediately after stimulation and into the following week of the study, after just one twenty-minute session,” added Dr. D’Arcy.

“We are committed to generating additional data to characterize how our PoNS technology works for the benefit of patients, healthcare providers, scientists and regulatory authorities around the world. We are tremendously thankful to Dr. D’Arcy and his team for the work to further elucidate how the PoNS device affects the brain,” said Philippe Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer of Helius.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The device is limited to prescription use. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

