Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

01/29/2019 | 09:39am EST

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On January 29, 2019, an article titled “Helius Medical: A Failed Clinic Trial, Redacted Data, And Questionable Leadership, Points To An Ineffective Device” was released. The article states that Helius is a single product company whose phase III trial “missed its primary effectiveness endpoint” and that the Company “has redacted important trial info.” The article also states that the founders “have a history of questionable marketing practices” and that the former CEO “is now a fugitive.”

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Helius securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/helius.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.