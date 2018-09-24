Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Helius Medical Technologies to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The MicroCap Conference at The Essex House in New York, New York.

  • Management will present on Monday, October 1 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the company website.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference at the Sofitel New York Hotel in New York, New York.

  • Management will present on Tuesday, October 2 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the company website.

Medical Alley Innovation Summit at the Hilton Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN.

  • Management will present on Wednesday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The presentation will not be webcast.

Live audio webcasts of the MicroCap Conference and Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference presentations at the venues will be provided under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conferences.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS).  For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an investigational, non-invasive, medical device.

PoNS Treatment is the first and only tongue-delivered neuromodulation that combines stimulation of cranial nerves with physical and cognitive therapy to restore lost neurological function.  The Company’s trials investigating the PoNS in traumatic brain injury are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement: 

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, the expected timing of the company’s planned pre-submission meeting with FDA and the expected timing of the Company’s submission regulatory approval of the PoNS device.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar expressions.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the uncertainties associated with the FDA regulatory submission and approval process, including the possibility that the FDA may not find the Company’s regulatory submission sufficient to support clearance,  the process of negotiating with rehabilitation centers to implement CEPs, the uncertainty of the health outcomes data to be generated by the CEPs, uncertainties associated with commercial contracting process, the Company’s need to raise additional capital to achieve its business objectives and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

443-213-0500

info@heliusmedical.com

Helius.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:59pCME GROUP : Announces Copper Options Daily Trading Volume Record
PR
10:59pDANAOS : Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2018
PU
10:58pAPPLE : Why did Apple buy Shazam? Here are five potential (and particularly good) reasons
AQ
10:58pReorganization Between Roan Holdings, LLC and Linn Energy, Inc. Completed to Form New Publicly Traded Pure-Play Company, Roan Resources, Inc.
BU
10:57pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:56pFOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : FEMSA's Socofar to Buy Drugstore Chain GPF
DJ
10:56pKey Energy Services, Inc. Proposes Combination with Basic Energy Services, Inc. in an All-Stock Transaction
GL
10:55pCONCHO RESOURCES : Comcast and Michael Kors skid; Barrick Gold and Concho rise
AQ
10:55pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
10:54pBARINGS BDC, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets fall on trade war pessimism; oil rallies
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold for $6.5 billion in all-st..
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : MICHAEL KORS SET TO SNAP UP ITALY'S VERSACE: sources
5Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.