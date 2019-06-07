Log in
Helius Medical Technologies : to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

06/07/2019 | 11:58am EDT

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ('Helius' or the 'Company'), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York, New York. Management will present on Wednesday, June 19 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be provided under the 'Events' section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The device is limited to prescription use. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ('EU'), and Australia ('AUS'), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com

Disclaimer

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 15:57:03 UTC
