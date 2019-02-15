Helix TCS, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX), based in Denver, Colorado focused on critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, today announced that Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th

TIME: 10:45amET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

About Helix TCS, Inc.

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of ancillary services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS's products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 33 states and 5 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Investor Inquiries:

Helix TCS, Inc.

Jeff Gonring

jgonring@helixtcs.com

303-324-1022

Scott Ogur

CFO

ir@helixtcs.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helix-tcs-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-february-20th-300796421.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com