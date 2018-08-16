Hella GmbH : New, mobile tool for the calibration of camera systems more

Living up to its name as a genuine multi-brand system, the CSC tool together with mega macs performs the high-precision calibration of camera-based and radar-based driver assistance systems according to manufacturer specifications. Optional kits expand the basic product for front camera calibrations with the possibilities for calibrating 360° cameras and radar sensors. Both, the hardware and also the software are being permanently adapted and expanded by Hella Gutmann Solutions to meet the requirements of the market.

And now, due to user demand, Hella Gutmann Solutions has developed an additional portable calibration solution for cameras. This offers new possibilities for roadside assistance providers, car glass experts, service providers for vehicle fleets and for companies with multiple workshops that work together.

The mobile version of the CSC tool offers the same precision as the stationary garage device. Calibration is generally performed with reference to the geometric driving axis. The mobile version therefore also meets the highest manufacturer requirements - always assuming that the tool and the car are placed on an even surface. The mobile calibration tool is considerably lighter than the stationary version and can be set up and taken apart in just a few simple steps by one person. It consists of three elementary components: a base, an upper frame and an adjustment bar with the teleskopic mirrors. When folded, it easily fits into a station wagon or a small transporter. The manufacturer-specific calibration targets for the front cameras were redesigned and configured so that are now partly foldable.

Experience HELLA and Hella Gutmann at the Automechanika 2018 (Hall 9, Stand A88).

HELLA press conference: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 3 - 3:30 pm (local time) at HELLA fair stand.