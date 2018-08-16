Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hella GmbH : New, mobile tool for the calibration of camera systems more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Ihringen, August 16, 2018. Living up to its name as a genuine multi-brand system, the CSC tool together with mega macs performs the high-precision calibration of camera-based and radar-based driver assistance systems according to manufacturer specifications. Optional kits expand the basic product for front camera calibrations with the possibilities for calibrating 360° cameras and radar sensors. Both, the hardware and also the software are being permanently adapted and expanded by Hella Gutmann Solutions to meet the requirements of the market.

And now, due to user demand, Hella Gutmann Solutions has developed an additional portable calibration solution for cameras. This offers new possibilities for roadside assistance providers, car glass experts, service providers for vehicle fleets and for companies with multiple workshops that work together.

The mobile version of the CSC tool offers the same precision as the stationary garage device. Calibration is generally performed with reference to the geometric driving axis. The mobile version therefore also meets the highest manufacturer requirements - always assuming that the tool and the car are placed on an even surface. The mobile calibration tool is considerably lighter than the stationary version and can be set up and taken apart in just a few simple steps by one person. It consists of three elementary components: a base, an upper frame and an adjustment bar with the teleskopic mirrors. When folded, it easily fits into a station wagon or a small transporter. The manufacturer-specific calibration targets for the front cameras were redesigned and configured so that are now partly foldable.

Experience HELLA and Hella Gutmann at the Automechanika 2018 (Hall 9, Stand A88).

HELLA press conference: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 3 - 3:30 pm (local time) at HELLA fair stand.

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aJ C PENNEY : same-store sales miss estimates, shares tumble
RE
07:41aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Statement on its Inaugural Share Buyback Exercise
PU
07:41aCASPIAN ENERGY : Award to be presented to presidents of five Caspian countries
AQ
07:41aALLIANCE DATA : Epsilon Signs Expanded Agreement With Talking Rain Beverage Company; Now Integrated Agency Of Record For Sparkling Ice Brand
PU
07:41aANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Quanex Building Products, Molecular Templates, Atara Biotherapeutics, Forward Industries, Apollo Endosurgery, and Myomo — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
GL
07:40aWAL MART STORES : Walmart's U.S. e-commerce, comparable sales growth strong, shares jump
RE
07:40aJ C PENNEY CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:39aDILLARD'S : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aGOLD FIELDS LIMITED : Announces Results Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
PR
07:36aSONGWON INDUSTRIAL : appoints Sea-Land Chemical Company as exclusive distributor for North America
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.